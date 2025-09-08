5-Year-Old Aanya Rahul Patel Becomes Viral Sensation After Sharing Stage With Nora Fatehi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment5-Year-Old Aanya Rahul Patel Becomes Viral Sensation After Sharing Stage With Nora Fatehi

Five-year-old Aanya Rahul Patel, a self-taught dance prodigy, recently shared the stage with Bollywood star Nora Fatehi to promote her song.

Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 08:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

When you think of 5-year-olds, what comes to mind? Playtime, school, cartoons… maybe a bit of mischief. But not Aanya Rahul Patel. She is rewriting the rulebook. At an age when most kids are still learning to hold a pencil properly, Aanya is already mastering the art of dance. Yes you read it right! 

No dance academy. No formal classes. It is just Aanya’s pure passion, practice, and self-learning. And now, the internet is raving about her latest big moment. Aanya recently shared the stage with none other than Nora Fatehi – Bollywood’s dance queen. The occasion? Nora Fatehi’s song promotion of Oh Mama! TETEMA. Isn’t that amazing? A small girl having her biggest moment of life! 

The moment was electric. Aanya posted a reel where we see her and Nora grooving to the beats. The excitement in her eyes says it all.

In the caption, she poured her heart out by saying, “From fan to dance partner finally creating magic with @norafaethi 💃🏻✨🎬” She posted the reel in collab with the actress. The video went viral in no time garnering over 30 million views. It even became one of the artist’s pick videos on Instagram. 

A few days later, Aanya shared a BTS video where she opened up about the experience. She described how she had always looked up to Nora. How this wasn’t just a moment but a milestone. And if that wasn’t adorable enough, Nora Fatehi herself couldn’t stop praising Aanya. She also posted a carousel of pictures where we see both of them striking poses, doing dance steps, and simply enjoying the moment together.

Aanya Rahul Patel isn’t just a child dancer. She’s an inspiration. Besides dancing, her acting skills are also stupendous and capture millions of smiles. She has met and shared the stage with other big names too including Bhavya Gandhi, famously known as Tapu from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Santvani Trivedi, Parthiv Gohil, Mansi Parekh, Parul Gulati, Kirtidan Gadhvi, Aishwarya Majumdar and many more. Every time she meets a celebrity, it’s a celebration of talent, smiles, and pure energy. And every time she dances, she leaves people in awe.

Fans gush over how inspiring she is. Many parents repost her stories, wishing their own kids to follow in her footsteps. Her infectious charm and flawless dance steps makes her a role model not just for kids, but for adults too. Aanya is a tiny powerhouse showing the world that dreams don’t wait. They start now.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 08:02 AM (IST)
Read more
