Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
Election 2025

YouTuber Manish Kashyap Loses Bihar Election From Chanpatia By Over 50,000 Votes

YouTuber-turned-politician Manish Kashyap faced a major defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections from Chanpatia, losing by over 50,000 votes.

Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Popular YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on a Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) ticket, faced a heavy defeat in the Chanpatia constituency. Despite creating substantial buzz around his campaign and leveraging his massive digital following, Kashyap, whose real name is Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, fell short by more than 50,000 votes.

Trailing Behind Established Rivals

Kashyap, who polled just over 37,000 votes, finished behind Congress candidate Abhishek Ranjan and the BJP’s Umakant Singh. His online influence, though immense, was not enough to overcome the dominance of traditional players in the region.

From Viral Commentator To Political Aspirant

At 34, the YouTuber built a strong public profile with commentary on regional issues, gaining 9.6 million subscribers on his channel. His rise on social media helped him enter mainstream political discourse, eventually pushing him to take the electoral plunge.

His journey, however, has not been without controversy. In 2023, he was arrested by Tamil Nadu Police for allegedly spreading misinformation about attacks on migrants from Bihar. The following year, he briefly joined the BJP before quitting to contest independently through the JSP, hoping that his digital fame would translate into votes on the ground.

Assets, Cases, And Election Pitch

According to his election affidavit, Kashyap declared total assets worth Rs 88.4 lakh, including Rs 53.4 lakh in movable assets. He also listed liabilities amounting to Rs 17 lakh and disclosed two registered criminal cases against him. Despite these disclosures and a high-energy campaign, the numbers didn’t tilt in his favor.

A Reality Check For Digital Popularity

Kashyap’s loss highlights a broader pattern emerging in Indian politics: online stardom doesn’t necessarily guarantee electoral success. For newcomers, converting virtual admiration into actual votes remains a steep challenge, particularly in constituencies where political loyalties run deep.

Broader Bihar Poll Landscape

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan’s attempt to return to power faced significant hurdles. Projections indicated a decisive victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which was on track to surpass the 200-seat mark, reshaping Bihar’s political landscape once again.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
