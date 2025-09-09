The stage is set for the Vice Presidential election today, drawing nationwide attention to the high-stakes contest between NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s unexpected resignation due to health reasons fifty days ago necessitated the Vuce Presidential election.

Members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will cast their votes in Parliament House between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM. The counting of votes will begin after 6:00 PM, and the results will be declared later in the evening.

The National Democratic Alliance has nominated CP Radhakrishnan, currently Maharashtra Governor, while the Opposition’s INDIA bloc fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. Both candidates hail from southern India, with Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and Reddy from Telangana, reflecting regional diversity in national politics.

While the NDA commands a clear numerical advantage, the election is also shaped by the abstention of key regional players like BJD, BRS, and SAD, who have chosen to boycott as a statement on national and local issues. The process marks India’s first early vice presidential election since 1987, making today not only a test of alliances but also a significant chapter in parliamentary history.