Vice President Election 2025 Live: Stage Set For NDA's Radhakrishnan Vs Oppn's Reddy, Voting To Begin At 10 AM

Vice President Election 2025 Live: Stage Set For NDA's Radhakrishnan Vs Oppn's Reddy, Voting To Begin At 10 AM

Vice President Election India 2025 Live: Members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will cast their votes in Parliament House between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM to elect the next Vice President Of India.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 09:44 AM (IST)
Vice President Election 2025 Live: Stage Set For NDA's Radhakrishnan Vs Oppn's Reddy, Voting To Begin At 10 AM
Vice President Election India 2025 Live Updates
The stage is set for the Vice Presidential election today, drawing nationwide attention to the high-stakes contest between NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s unexpected resignation due to health reasons fifty days ago necessitated the Vuce Presidential election.

Members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will cast their votes in Parliament House between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM. The counting of votes will begin after 6:00 PM, and the results will be declared later in the evening.

The National Democratic Alliance has nominated CP Radhakrishnan, currently Maharashtra Governor, while the Opposition’s INDIA bloc fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. Both candidates hail from southern India, with Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and Reddy from Telangana, reflecting regional diversity in national politics.

While the NDA commands a clear numerical advantage, the election is also shaped by the abstention of key regional players like BJD, BRS, and SAD, who have chosen to boycott as a statement on national and local issues. The process marks India’s first early vice presidential election since 1987, making today not only a test of alliances but also a significant chapter in parliamentary history.

 

09:43 AM (IST)  •  09 Sep 2025

Vice President Election 2025: Congress MP Says VP Polls 'An Election To Save Nation's Soul

Ahead of the voting, Congress MP Imran Masood said, "It is an election to save the soul of the nation."

09:30 AM (IST)  •  09 Sep 2025

Vice President Election Live: Akali Dal MPs To Boycott Polls

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) MPs Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa and Amritpal Singh will boycott the Vice Presidential Election 2025.

09:28 AM (IST)  •  09 Sep 2025

Vice President Election Live: 'No Better Candidate Than Him,' Says JD(U) MP On NDA's Radhakrishnan

JD(U) MP Lovely Anand said, "NDA will win...There is no better candidate than him...We are going to vote for the NDA candidate; everyone is united. He will win."

09:21 AM (IST)  •  09 Sep 2025

Vice President Election Live: NDA Candidate Radhakrishnan Visits Temple

NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan offered prayers at the Ram temple on Lodhi Road in Delhi hours before voting began.

09:18 AM (IST)  •  09 Sep 2025

Vice President Election Live: PM Modi To Cast First Vote At 10 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at 10:00 AM today for the Vice Presidential polls. He will be the first to cast the vote.

NDA Vice President Elections INDIA BLOC Vice President Elections 2025
