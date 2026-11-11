UP Elections: Chandrashekhar, Owaisi Set To Announce Third Front; Target 150 Seats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New front could significantly challenge Samajwadi Party-Congress combine.

A new political alliance is taking shape in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) set to join hands to form a third front.

According to reports, the two leaders will formally announce the alliance at a joint press conference at Lucknow's Dayal Paradise Hotel on Thursday at noon. The parties are preparing to contest around 150 Assembly seats together, with the name of the alliance also expected to be unveiled at the press conference.

The proposed tie-up is being seen as an attempt to bring Dalit and Muslim voters, who together account for around 40 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population, onto a common political platform.

AIMIM May Contest 40-45 Muslim-Dominated Seats

According to sources, AIMIM could contest 40-45 seats with a sizeable Muslim population, while the Azad Samaj Party may field candidates in most of the remaining constituencies under the proposed arrangement.

The alliance could intensify political activity in the state, with questions emerging over its potential impact on the BJP-led NDA and the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.

Political observers cited in the report believe the proposed third front could pose a challenge to the Samajwadi Party-Congress combine. It is also being viewed as a possible setback to the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) political formula, which seeks to consolidate backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

The Dalit-Muslim Electoral Arithmetic

Uttar Pradesh has an estimated 21 per cent Dalit population and 19 per cent Muslim population. Together, the two communities account for around 40 per cent of the state's population. There are also around 41 Assembly constituencies where Dalit and Muslim voters together make up more than half the electorate.

With the Bahujan Samaj Party's political influence weakening, a sizeable section of Dalit voters is believed to have shifted towards Chandrashekhar Azad. The proposed alliance is therefore being viewed as an attempt to consolidate these social groups into a common electoral bloc.

Could The Alliance Hurt The SP-Congress Combine?

The key political question is whether the proposed front would cut into the BJP-led NDA's support base or affect the electoral prospects of the SP-Congress alliance more significantly.

The assessment among political observers cited in the report is that the tie-up could pose a greater challenge to the Samajwadi Party, particularly by drawing away Dalit and Muslim voters who form an important part of its PDA outreach.

However, the alliance's actual electoral impact will depend on its final seat-sharing arrangement, choice of candidates and ability to translate the proposed social coalition into votes.