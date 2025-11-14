Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Thane Court Denies Bail To Railway Engineers In Mumbra Train Accident; Cites 'Knowing Default'

Thane Court Denies Bail To Railway Engineers In Mumbra Train Accident; Cites 'Knowing Default'

Thane court rejects anticipatory bail for two railway engineers in Mumbra train incident, noting accident likely caused by negligence despite caution orders and delayed repairs.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) Rejecting the anticipatory bail applications of two Central Railway engineers named in an FIR related to the June 9 Mumbra train incident, a court here has held that the accident prima facie resulted from a "knowing default or omission." The applicants were responsible for the maintenance of the track, but apparently failed to perform their duty despite a "caution order", and the repairs were carried out after the accident, the judge said.

Additional sessions judge G T Pawar on Thursday denied pre-arrest bail to a section engineer and a senior section engineer who are facing a case for alleged `culpable homicide not amounting to murder' and `acts endangering life or personal safety'.

Two trains, one headed to Kasara and the other to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, were passing each other at a sharp curve when some commuters on the footboard of the coaches fell on the tracks after their backpacks brushed, as per railway police. Five persons died in the incident.

Denying relief to the accused, the judge relied on two expert reports -- one from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) and another from the Committee of Experts from V.J.T. Institute, Mumbai.

The V.J.T.I. report noted that the rail on Track 4 at Section 28 was replaced 3-4 days prior to the incident, but "no welding was made and there was a 17 mm separation gap which resulted in jerking of train coaches." The court highlighted that all these critical deficiencies were cured by the Railway Authorities after the incident, giving rise to the belief that the accident "might not have happened" if the maintenance had been performed earlier.

The court also rejected the findings of an expert committee appointed by the CR which sought to attribute the cause of the accident to passenger behaviour including overcrowding, travelling on footboard and "protruding outside with backpacks of 30 cm thickness." The applicants' advocate cited this to claim that the incident was "a mere accident".

But judge Pawar noted that the finding was not supported by any photographs, `panchanama' or spot inspection report.

"From above discussion and both the reports on record, prima facie it seems that the alleged incident was not mere an accident, but it was an outcome of knowing default or omission of applicants and other railway authorities," the court said, adding that a detailed investigation was required to unearth the truth.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 11:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thane Court Mumbra Train Accident Railway Engineers Anticipatory Bail Denied
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget