Tarn Taran (PB), Nov 14: Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa was leading with a margin of 374 votes against her nearest rival and ruling Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu from the Tarn Taran assembly segment in Punjab, according to the initial trends.

Randhawa was leading with 7,348 votes as against the AAP nominee's 6,974 votes in the third round of counting.

Randhawa maintained the lead in the first three rounds of counting.

Congress' Karanbir Singh Burj claimed the third spot with 4,090 votes, and Independent candidate Mandeep Singh was at the fourth position with 2,736 votes. The BJP candidate came in the fifth spot with 693 votes.

The counting of votes for the Tarn Taran bypoll began at 8 am here on Friday.

The polling was held on Tuesday, which saw a voter turnout of 60.95 per cent.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centre set up at the International College of Nursing, Piddi.

The counting will be completed in 16 rounds, officials said.

There were 15 candidates in the fray.

