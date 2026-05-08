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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Govt Formation: BJP’s Lone MLA Bojarajan Says ‘High Command Will Decide’

Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: BJP’s Lone MLA Bojarajan Says ‘High Command Will Decide’

Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Bojarajan said all key decisions on ongoing political situation in Tamil Nadu will be taken by the BJP central leadership.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 May 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP MLA-elect: Party headquarters to decide Tamil Nadu's political future.
  • Bojarajan cites protocol, declines comment on coalition possibilities.
  • He expressed gratitude for his victory, vowed constituency development.
  • BJP's limited seats bring mixed emotions to the MLA-elect.

Chennai, May 8 (PTI) BJP’s only MLA-elect from Tamil Nadu, Bojarajan, on Friday said that all major strategic decisions regarding government formation and the current political crisis in Tamil Nadu will be taken by the central leadership of his party.

When pressed by reporters regarding the possibility of a coalition government or the BJP's specific role in the current instability, Bojarajan remained tight-lipped, citing party protocol.

"No, no, no. All of that will be decided by our headquarters," Bojarajan said.

Responding to queries about communication gaps and the BJP's stance on government formation, the newly elected MLA of Udhagamandalam constituency reiterated, "Those are policy decisions. I cannot comment on policy; only the high command decides these matters".

Reflecting on the party's performance, Bojarajan admitted to a bittersweet feeling. While victorious in his own seat, he noted the party's overall numbers were not where he had hoped they would be.

"I feel elated, but at the same time, I would have been happy if at least more members had been elected from the BJP," he remarked.

The MLA-elect expressed deep gratitude to the people of his constituency for placing their trust in him. He vowed to address the lack of development seen over the last five years.

"I offer my heartfelt thanks to all the voters in the constituency for electing me as their representative. I have given many promises in my manifesto, and I am confident they are achievable. People have high expectations because nothing has happened in the last five years. I assure them that I will work to fulfil their expectations," Bojarajan stated. PTI JR ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who will make major strategic decisions regarding government formation in Tamil Nadu?

All major strategic decisions, including those concerning government formation and the current political crisis, will be made by the central leadership of the BJP.

What is BJP MLA-elect Bojarajan's stance on coalition government possibilities?

Bojarajan remained tight-lipped about the possibility of a coalition government, stating that such policy decisions are made by the party's headquarters.

How does Bojarajan feel about the BJP's election performance in Tamil Nadu?

Bojarajan expressed a bittersweet feeling, being elated about his own victory but wishing more BJP members had been elected.

What are Bojarajan's priorities for his constituency?

Bojarajan vows to address the lack of development in his constituency over the last five years and work to fulfill the promises made in his manifesto.

Published at : 08 May 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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