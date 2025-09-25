Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Don't Want To Be Treated As Slaves': Owaisi Slams RJD, Says INDIA Bloc Shunned AIMIM For Bihar Election

'Don't Want To Be Treated As Slaves': Owaisi Slams RJD, Says INDIA Bloc Shunned AIMIM For Bihar Election

Owaisi criticised RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav for ignoring AIMIM's offer to join the INDIA bloc in Bihar, seeking only six seats and equal treatment.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 07:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kishanganj (Bihar): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav of not responding to requests for a tie-up ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, saying the party only insisted on being treated as equals and did not express any wish for ministerial berths.

The Hyderabad MP made the remark at a rally in Kishanganj district, which has a substantial Muslim population, as part of his four-day 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra'.

"Our Bihar president Akhtarul Iman wrote three letters to Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav expressing our wish to join the INDIA bloc. We had demanded only six seats. We are not interested in any ministerial berth. We only wanted to be treated as equals and not as slaves in the joint fight against BJP and RSS. But, so far, no response has come from them," he said.

Blaming the RJD’s "indifference", Owaisi said the Muslim community lacked dedicated leadership in Bihar.

"Unlike every caste, Muslims do not have leaders of their own. You may find leaders of Yadavs, Kushwahas, Kurmis, Manjhis, Rajputs, Paswans and all other castes. But Muslims do not have leaders for themselves," claimed the AIMIM chief, whose party won five seats in the last assembly polls, but all MLAs except Iman, joined the RJD a couple of years later.

When Tejaswi can dream of becoming the chief minister, then why can't the youth of Seemanchal become a leader, he asked.

"We made the move so that we do not face accusations of helping the BJP. A lack of proper response on RJD's part will make it clear who is actually helping the BJP. The AIMIM had contested 20 seats in the last assembly polls, winning five of these," he said.

The Seeemanchal region, comprising four districts of Purnia, Araria, Kishnaganj and Katihar, has a high concentration of Muslims.

Later in the day, Owaisi is expected to address public meetings in Araria district. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 07:05 PM (IST)
Lalu Prasad Bihar Election Tejashwi Yadav RJD Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Election 2025 BIHAR
