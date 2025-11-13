Bihar Elections: RJD Claims 'Vote Theft' In Sasaram Seat, Urges EC To Intervene

Rohtas (Bihar) [India], November 13 (ANI): As Bihar awaits counting of votes after the conclusion of voting in two phases, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that the district administration "sneaked" Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) inside a counting centre in Rohtas district without any prior notice.

On late Wednesday night, RJD workers and supporters gathered outside the Vajra Griha counting centre, situated in the Takiya Market Committee premises of Sasaram assembly constituency, to protest and demand clarification from Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

RJD shared a video on X and demanded that complete footage of the counting centre be released, asking the administration to clear the air. The opposition party also alleged that CCTV camera feeds were "switched off".

"Why was a truck allegedly loaded with EVMs sneaked into the counting center in Sasaram (Rohtas district) by the district administration without any prior notice or transparency? Why were the truck drivers sent away without being brought to justice? Why was the CCTV camera feed here switched off from 2 PM? Release the full footage. Let the administration tell what is in the truck," RJD posted on X.

RJD further warned that thousands of people would reach polling centres to prevent "vote theft" if clarifications were not issued by concerned authorities.

"Bihar CEO and EC's clarification should come immediately. Otherwise, thousands of people will immediately reach the polling centers to stop vote theft," the party said.

The video alleged that vote theft was ongoing, as a truck "full of boxes" entered the counting centre. It also accused the administration of allowing the truck drivers to flee the spot.

"This truck went inside three hours ago. I witnessed it myself that the truck had many boxes inside. The truck drivers were allowed to run away by the administration. This was an indication towards Vote Chori," it claimed.

Earlier, the ECI extended the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the Patna district until November 16 to maintain law and order following the counting of votes for the Bihar polls on November 14, according to a statement by the District Administration on Thursday.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on October 6, with the ECI announcing the schedule for the Bihar elections.

District Magistrate, Patna, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, until the termination of the Model Code of Conduct, implementing a complete ban on victory processions in the district.

Noting that "no mishap" was reported, Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal on Tuesday said that the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections concluded "successfully", with a voter turnout of 68.79 per cent. The average voter turnout for both phases stood at 66.9 per cent.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Gunjiyal informed that there were 45,399 booths in this phase, with a total number of voters of 3.7 crore, comprising 1.95 crore male voters and 1.74 crore female voters.

"Both phases were live webcast 100%... We received around 30 complaints today, and they were resolved immediately. We seized items worth Rs 3.52 crores, including alcohol and drugs worth Rs 1.7 crore, which were recovered. After the Model Code of Conduct was implemented, items worth Rs 127 crores, including alcohol and drugs worth Rs 78 crores," he said.

The counting of votes for all 243 Assembly seats will take place on November 14.

