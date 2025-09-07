Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rahul Gandhi Launches Newsletter As Congress Targets BJP, ECI Over 'Vote Chori' Row, Bihar SIR

Congress intensifies its campaign against alleged election discrepancies in Bihar and past assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi launched a newsletter accusing the Election Commission and BJP of 'vote theft'.

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 07:51 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Congress has augmented its campaign to call out the alleged discrepancies in the previously held assembly elections and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has launched a newsletter, standing firm on his revelations of alleged "vote theft" against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Centre.

"The opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign against 'vote theft' is exposing how the Election Commission and BJP are colluding to steal your vote and rigging the elections," Congress posted on X while informing about the release of a newsletter that entails Gandhi's "atom bomb" presser.

In his press conference held on August 7, Gandhi alleged over one lakh fake voters in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka's Bengaluru Central.

The newsletter also highlights Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar, where he was joined by his allies in the INDIA bloc, including Bihar LoP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ECI, questioning whether the poll body has become "BJP's back-office for vote theft.

In a post on X, Kharge shared a media report on the alleged EC's decision to withhold details in a probe related to voter fraud in Karnataka's Aland Constituency.

Kharge shared the chronological details of what he believed was the "massive deletion" of voters in the Aland constituency ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023.

"Is the Election Commission of India (ECI) now the BJP's back office for vote chori? Understand the chronology. Ahead of the May 2023 Karnataka elections, Congress had exposed a massive deletion of voters in the Aland Constituency. Thousands of voters were stripped of their rights through a very sophisticated operation of forging Form 7 applications," Kharge said.

"In Feb 2023, a case was filed. The probe revealed 5,994 forged applications - clear evidence of a massive attempt at voter fraud. The Congress government then ordered a CID probe to catch the culprits," he added. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 07:51 PM (IST)
Bharatiya Janata Party Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress ECI MALLIKARJUN KHARGE Bihar SIR Vote Chori Vote Chori Row
