Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a strong attack on the Opposition during a rally in Purnea, Bihar, accusing the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of protecting infiltrators for vote-bank politics. Alongside his remarks, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth nearly ₹36,000 crore in the state, including the much-anticipated National Makhana Board.

PM Modi Targets Congress, RJD Over ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’

Addressing a public meeting, PM Modi said, “Congress and RJD have not only threatened the honour of Bihar but also the identity of Bihar. Today, a huge demographic crisis has arisen due to infiltrators in Seemanchal and Eastern India. People of Bihar, Bengal, Assam and many states are worried about the safety of their sisters and daughters. That is why I have announced the Demography Mission from the Red Fort.”

Taking a direct swipe at the Opposition’s campaign against the state’s SIR exercise, he added, “For vote bank, the people of Congress, RJD and its ecosystem are busy advocating for infiltrators, saving them and shamelessly raising slogans and taking out yatras to save infiltrators who have come from abroad… Whoever is an infiltrator will have to go. It is the firm responsibility of the NDA to stop infiltration.”

The reference was aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, which had criticised the state’s survey exercise besides raising allegations of vote theft in previous elections.

Vowing to root out infiltrators, the Prime Minister said, “I challenge the leaders who are defending the infiltrators, who come forward to save the infiltrators. No matter how much effort you put in to save the infiltrators, we will continue to work on the resolve of removing the infiltrators...This is Modi's guarantee. Action will be taken against the infiltrators, and the country will also see its good results. The people of Bihar and the country are going to give a befitting reply to the issues that Congress and RJD are raising in support of infiltration.”

“Congress and RJD have been out of power in Bihar for the last two decades and undoubtedly the biggest role in this is of my mothers and sisters of Bihar. I pay special respects to the mothers and sisters of Bihar. During the RJD era, the biggest victims of crimes like murder, rape and ransom are my mothers and sisters of Bihar. In the double engine government, the same women are becoming Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi,” he added.

Focus on Development and Employment

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport and flagged off multiple trains in Bihar. He also laid the foundation stone of the Bikramshila–Katareah rail line worth over ₹2,170 crore and inaugurated the Araria–Galgalia line costing more than ₹4,410 crore.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, present at the rally, highlighted job creation measures, stating, ”…We will provide employment, jobs to one crore youth in the next 5 years. Now special assistance is being given for setting up new industries in Bihar, everything is being done…”

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary also attended the programme.

PM Modi Highlights National Makhana Board

PM Modi lauded the creation of the National Makhana Board, fulfilling a promise to Bihar’s farmers. He said, “I had promised the people of Bihar about the formation of a National Makhana Board. The Centre has now issued the notification. To ensure that Makhana farmers get fair prices, technology will be used extensively. Our government has approved projects worth nearly ₹500 crore for the growth of the Makhana sector.”

He underlined that Bihar produces around 90 per cent of India’s makhana, with districts such as Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria serving as production hubs.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the ₹25,000-crore Pirpainti thermal power project in Bhagalpur, described as Bihar’s largest private sector investment. Designed with ultra-supercritical, low-emission technology, the plant aims to strengthen the state’s energy security.

In addition, Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project, valued at over ₹2,680 crore, was launched. It will enhance irrigation, flood control, and agricultural resilience in northeastern Bihar by upgrading canal infrastructure and expanding discharge capacity.

PM Modi's Push for Housing and Connectivity

At the rally, PM Modi highlighted the government’s achievements in providing housing, stating, “This is also an occasion to assure my homeless brothers and sisters that one day they too will have a permanent home. This is Modi’s guarantee! Our government has built more than 4 crore permanent houses for the poor in the last 11 years. Now we are working on constructing 3 crore more homes.”

On the occasion, over 40,000 families received pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Modi remarked, “Today, more than 40,000 beneficiaries have received pucca houses under PMAY. A new beginning has come into their lives. Entering their new homes before Dhanteras, Diwali, and Chhath is truly auspicious. I congratulate these families.”

The Prime Minister also stressed that the development of Bihar, especially Seemanchal and Purnea, is vital for India’s progress.