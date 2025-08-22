Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA

Ahead of PM Modi's Bihar visit, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a fierce attack, claiming Modi is there to perform the "last rites" of Nitish Kumar's political career.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his Bihar visit on Friday. Taking a swipe, Lalu said Modi was coming to Gaya to perform the "last rites" of Nitish Kumar's politics and his party. Sharing a post online, the RJD supremo wrote, "Prime Minister Modi is coming to Gaya today to perform the political last rites of Nitish Kumar and his party." He also released a 56-second video targeting both the PM and the Bihar Chief Minister.

In another Instagram post, Lalu added that Modi should also perform the pind daan (ritual offering) of his refusal to grant Bihar special category status, and of the mindset that allegedly deprives Dalits and the poor of their voting rights.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had also criticised the PM's visit, remarking that "a shop of lies and slogans will be set up in Gaya today".

PM Modi to Unveil Projects Worth ₹12,992 Crore

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Gaya and Bodh Gaya's Magadh University campus as part of his Bihar tour ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and several NDA leaders will be present at the event.

From the stage, Modi will inaugurate and dedicate projects worth ₹12,992 crore for the state. After Gaya, he is scheduled to visit Simaria in Begusarai and later reach Patna.

The Opposition, however, continues to mount sharp criticism over the visit.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
