'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies trained guns on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party on Thursday over the use of abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother by party workers.

The controversy erupted after Congress workers in poll-bound Bihar used derogatory language against Modi from the dias, which carried posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, and Tejashwi Yadav.

The leaders, however, were not present on stage during the incident, which has now gone viral on social media.

The incident, however, has fumed the BJP and its allies, who are demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

Fadnavis Slams Rahul

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came down heavily on Rahul, questioning what right he has to be called a national leader.

"I am stating clearly that Rahul Gandhi ka dimaag chori ho gaya hai. You are called a national leader, and then you talk about such things. What right do you have to be called a national leader?" questioned Fadnavis while speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

Union Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh took a jibe at Rahul for carrying a copy of the Constitution.

"Congress has always been a party that destroys democracy - we saw the 1974 movement and the 1975 Emergency too... Is this what the Constitution teaches, whose copy he carries around with him? The Prime Minister belongs to the country, not to any particular party," he said.

Singh further launched an attack at Rahul, saying the latter is expressing his frustration as "he must have realised that he will not be able to win the elections" in Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condemned Congress and RJD for the objectionable conduct. "The use of indecent language against the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji from the platform of Congress and RJD is highly condemnable...This act by the leaders of the INDI alliance is not just an insult to the Prime Minister, but an insult to the sentiments of 140 crore Indian citizens," said the CM on X.

Chirag Paswan Blames RJD

Union Minister Chirag Paswan blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal for the incident, saying it has been a "tradition" of the party, “which has defamed Bihar since the 1990s.”

"Indian languages have such a good collection of words, and one can make the sharpest of attacks by using dignified words. Nobody can accept using abusive words against the Prime Minister of the country...," he said.

"They have spoken like local goons, and this is a tradition of the RJD, which has defamed our Bihar since the 1990s, and till now we are fighting for our lost legacy and respect...," he added.

'Diversion Tactic'

Meanwhile, the Congress hit back at the BJP, saying they are trying to "divert attention". "Insulting anyone is not in our DNA,” said Congress leader Pawan Khera.

The Congress has distanced itself from the controversy with leader Rashid Alvi earlier saying that the party does not approve of such language and condemned the act.