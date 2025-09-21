Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Tej Pratap Yadav Demands Jail for Those Who Insulted PM Modi’s Mother, Warns of Protest Against RJD MLA

Tej Pratap Yadav Demands Jail for Those Who Insulted PM Modi's Mother, Warns of Protest Against RJD MLA

The controversy arose from offensive slogans shouted during Tejashwi Yadav's rally, prompting BJP criticism.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 06:18 PM (IST)

Former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday condemned the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother during a political gathering in Bihar’s Mahua. He said that “a mother is a mother, no matter whose she is,” stressing that those who hurled abuses must face strict legal action.

“Anyone who insults the word ‘mother’ should be sent to jail immediately. We demand this from both the Centre and the state government,” Tej Pratap said. He further targeted Mahua MLA Mukesh Roshan, stating that if he is not jailed, his party, Jan Shakti Janata Dal, will launch a protest in Mahua.

The controversy erupted after Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav addressed a rally in Mahua on Saturday as part of his ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’. During the event, some individuals in the crowd, holding RJD flags, allegedly shouted offensive slogans against the Prime Minister’s mother and also raised slogans against the BJP.

Tejashwi was on stage at the time, along with RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan, but the remarks went largely unnoticed then.

A video of the incident later went viral on social media, prompting sharp criticism from BJP leaders, ministers, and MLAs, who accused the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav of encouraging disrespectful behaviour.

Tej Pratap, who has floated his own party after parting ways with the RJD, has often taken swipes at Roshan. He reiterated that if action is not taken against the MLA, he will hit the streets in protest. However, he refrained from directly criticising his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav over the issue.

Input By : Aryan Anand
Published at : 21 Sep 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tej Pratap Yadav PM Modi Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
