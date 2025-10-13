Bihar Court Summons Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav In PM Modi ‘Abuse’ Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Bihar Court Summons Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav In PM Modi ‘Abuse’ Case

The petitioner’s counsel, Gopal Kumar Barnwal, said the court conducted a preliminary hearing and, after examining the matter, issued summonses to Rahul and Tejashwi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 09:52 PM (IST)
Sheikhpura: A court in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district on Monday issued summonses to INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani in connection with alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra in August.

The order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sheikhpura, Vibha Rani, on a complaint filed by BJP leader Hiralal Singh on September 4.

The petitioner’s counsel, Gopal Kumar Barnwal, said the court conducted a preliminary hearing and, after examining the matter, issued summonses to the three leaders, he said.

The CJM has ordered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party to appear before the court in person or through their legal representatives on November 26.

The complaint also lists 100 unidentified individuals as accused.

In August, a purported video of a person screaming an expletive into a microphone at a small podium erected on the outskirts of Darbhanga by a local Congress leader had become viral, even as the organiser claimed that no party functionary of consequence was present at the time of the incident.

The accused, a 25-year-old resident of Darbhanga, was arrested, but tempers continue to be frayed, with the BJP hitting the streets on the issue and its workers exchanging fisticuffs with Congress supporters at the opposition party's state headquarters. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 09:52 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Rally PM Modi Abuse Case
