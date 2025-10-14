Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NDA Rift Deepens? Sanjay Jha Points To Opposition Role As Nitish Kumar Expresses Displeasure

NDA Rift Deepens? Sanjay Jha Points To Opposition Role As Nitish Kumar Expresses Displeasure

Various accounts have emerged suggesting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid reports of unease within the NDA over Bihar’s seat-sharing formula, Janata Dal (United) National Executive President Sanjay Jha has dismissed speculation of internal discord, blaming the Opposition for spreading misinformation.

Discontent Within NDA

Various accounts have emerged suggesting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Similar concerns have reportedly been voiced by allies Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha. However, NDA leaders continue to insist that the alliance remains united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Jha Accuses Opposition of Spreading Misinformation

Responding to the growing speculation, Sanjay Jha said the Opposition is deliberately trying to create confusion. “The Opposition knows they are already wiped out in the electoral arena, so they are spreading misinformation about what's happening within the NDA and planting baseless stories,” Jha said. He added that Nitish Kumar is “fully prepared for the election,” personally monitoring developments and directly engaging with all stakeholders.

Final Seat-Sharing Decision Expected Soon

Jha further noted that the Chief Minister is in touch with leaders of NDA constituents, including senior BJP leaders in Delhi. “Whatever is being decided is being done in consultation with the Chief Minister. All the NDA constituent parties are working together for a landslide victory. We have even announced the number of seats. Who will contest which seat will likely be finalised by this evening (Tuesday),” he said.

‘NDA United Under Nitish’s Leadership’

Reiterating the alliance’s common goal, Jha said, “The larger objective of the NDA is to ensure that the momentum of development in Bihar is not disrupted from anywhere. People whose track record is known to the people of Bihar should not come to power again. The entire NDA is united for this purpose, and everyone is fighting this election under the leadership, guidance, and guardianship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.”

He urged voters not to be swayed by speculation, saying, “I also request the people of Bihar not to pay attention to rumours.”

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Sanjay Jha Bihar Elections NDA NITISH KUMAR
