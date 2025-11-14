Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Nagrota Bypoll: BJP’s Devyani Rana Widens Lead Over JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh In Early Counting

Nagrota Bypoll: BJP’s Devyani Rana Widens Lead Over JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh In Early Counting

BJP’s Devyani Rana leads the Nagrota bypoll by 5,267 votes over JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh as early trends emerge; turnout crossed 75 per cent.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jammu, Nov 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Devyani Rana was ahead with a lead of 5,267 votes over Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh as counting of votes progressed in the Nagrota seat in Jammu on Friday.

By the end of the third round, the BJP polled 11,581 votes, while the JKNPP candidate secured 4,280 votes, followed by National Conference candidate Shamim Begum with 2,464 votes.

Devyani Rana, the daughter of BJP MLA Devender Rana whose demise necessitated the by-election in Nagrota, has established a lead from the start.

The assembly constituency, which went for polling on November 11, saw a voter turnout of more than 75 per cent. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Nagrota Bypoll Devyani Rana Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Jammu Elections
