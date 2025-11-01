Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jan Suraaj's Dularchand Yadav Died Of Lung Rupture, Not Gunshot Injury, Reveals Postmortem Report

Police suspect planned violence, investigating transported stones and Anant Singh's nephew's involvement.

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major revelation has emerged in the death of Dularchand Yadav, a supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party, in Bihar’s Mokama. Contrary to earlier claims, the postmortem report confirms that Yadav did not die from a bullet wound but from a ruptured lung and cardiac arrest.

According to the report, Yadav sustained a severe blow from behind with a heavy object, causing him to fall. The impact fractured several ribs and ruptured his lung, leading to his death. The report, prepared by a three-member team of doctors, has been handed over to the investigating officer. The Election Commission has also sought a detailed report on the case from the state DGP.

Police Probe Points to Planned Violence

Police sources said that a technical team has examined nearly 100 viral videos related to the incident, but none show former MLA Anant Singh’s presence. However, Singh’s nephew Rajveer appears in one clip. Three individuals arrested so far are reportedly his supporters.

Investigations also suggest that the stones used during the clash were not from the local area, they were large boulders likely brought in by vehicles. A team led by the Rural SP is probing the case from all angles.

Election Commission Issues Directives

Following the Mokama killing, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has swung into action, directing officials to enforce law and order strictly and ensure all licensed firearms are deposited. The commission has also ordered a crackdown on illegal weapons across Bihar.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reviewed the law and order situation via video conference on Friday, joined by Election Commissioners S.S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The CEC instructed that peaceful elections be ensured through strict adherence to guidelines.

The ECI also ordered close monitoring of state borders, vigilance against anti-social elements and rumor-mongers, and stringent security at sensitive polling stations, strong rooms, and EVM storage areas.

Three FIRs Filed

So far, three FIRs have been registered in connection with the Mokama murder case. One complaint, filed by Dularchand Yadav’s grandson Neeraj Kumar, names Anant Singh, his nephews Rajveer and Karmveer, along with Chhotan Singh and Kanjay Singh.

Another FIR, filed by Singh’s supporter Jitendra Kumar, accuses Jan Suraaj candidate Priyadarshi Piyush and several others, including Lakhan, Bajo, Nitish, Ishwar, and Ajay Mahato. A third FIR has been registered by police in connection with Yadav’s death.

Input By : Shashan Kumar
Published at : 01 Nov 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Anant SIngh Bihar Elections 2025 Dularchand Yadav Mokama Murder
Embed widget