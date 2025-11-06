Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bihar's Araria on Thursday as phase one voting is underway in the state. During the rally, PM Modi hailed the people of Bihar for gathering in large numbers for the public address, and remarked, "My God knows who my family is."

PM Modi also took a jibe at the opposition, slamming them over "katta, corruption, and kushasan" during their tenure. "The report card of development that took place in Bihar during the Jungle Raj era is zero. From 1990 to 2005, for 15 years, this Jungle Raj destroyed Bihar. In the name of running the government back then, you were simply looted. That is why I say, remember the figure zero. The number of expressways, flyovers built in the 15 years of Jungle Raj in Bihar is zero," PM Modi said.



"Those who brought the jungle raj used to call themselves your masters, your mai-baap, and considered themselves like kings. But this is Modi, for me, my only mai-baap is the people of this country. You are my masters, and you hold the remote control to my actions," he added.

Araria, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Those who brought the jungle raj used to call themselves your masters, your mai-baap, and considered themselves like kings. But this is Modi, for me, my only mai-baap is the people of this country. You are my masters, and you… pic.twitter.com/SF0cKH6pSP — IANS (@ians_india) November 6, 2025

"I see that such a huge pandal has been built. I applaud your courage. No one dares to build such a large pandal. But I see there are more people outside than inside the pandal. When I was watching from the helicopter, a large number of people were coming on foot. They probably haven't even arrived yet. This scene in itself makes it clear what the election result will be," PM Modi said.