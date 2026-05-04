Jamuria Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

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Jamuria Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Jamuria constituency number 279 of West Bengal, was won by Hareram Singh in 2021 from TMC who secured 71002 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Tapas Kumar Roy from BJP who secured 62951 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 8051 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Jamuria Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.