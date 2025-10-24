National Conference Bags 3, BJP 1 Seat In Jammu & Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls

National Conference leaders Sajad Kichloo, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan and GS (Shammi) Oberoi won the election to Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sat Sharma wins fourth Rajya Sabha seat .

Voting for four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu & Kashmir commenced on Thursday morning, with sitting legislators arriving at the J&K Legislative Assembly Complex in Srinagar to cast their votes. This marks the first Rajya Sabha election in the Union Territory since 2019, ending a decade-long hiatus.

Three polling booths have been set up within the Legislative Assembly premises to facilitate the voting process. According to official sources, over 70 MLAs, including J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had cast their votes by 12:00 noon.

This election is closely watched, given its significance in shaping the political representation of J&K at the national level.