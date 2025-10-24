Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025National Conference Bags 3, BJP 1 Seat In Jammu & Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls

National Conference Bags 3, BJP 1 Seat In Jammu & Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls

Over 70 MLAs, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, participated in the voting held at the Legislative Assembly in Srinagar, highlighting the election's importance for J&K.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

National Conference leaders Sajad Kichloo, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan and GS (Shammi) Oberoi won the election to Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. 

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sat Sharma wins fourth Rajya Sabha seat .

Voting for four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu & Kashmir commenced on Thursday morning, with sitting legislators arriving at the J&K Legislative Assembly Complex in Srinagar to cast their votes. This marks the first Rajya Sabha election in the Union Territory since 2019, ending a decade-long hiatus.

Three polling booths have been set up within the Legislative Assembly premises to facilitate the voting process. According to official sources, over 70 MLAs, including J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had cast their votes by 12:00 noon.

This election is closely watched, given its significance in shaping the political representation of J&K at the national level.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu Kashmir Breaking News Rajya Sabha ABP Live Jammu Kashmir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
India
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Trending
'You Should Know Marathi': Woman Tells YouTuber On Mumbai Flight, Viral Video Sparks Outrage
'You're Going To Mumbai, Should Know Marathi': Woman Confronts YouTuber On Flight, Video Viral
India
3 Govt Officers Among 10 Injured As Tripura Bandh Turns Violent
3 Govt Officers Among 10 Injured As Tripura Bandh Turns Violent
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget