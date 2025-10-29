Bihar Election 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of mocking Indian traditions and claiming that “the habit of dancing runs in Gandhi’s family.”

Speaking to reporters in Begusarai, the BJP leader took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during an election rally in Muzaffarpur, where the Congress leader alleged that the Prime Minister would “do anything for votes.”

“The people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply. Rahul Gandhi himself was dancing on a motorcycle, and he also knows with whom he was dancing. The habit of dancing runs in Rahul Gandhi’s family,” Singh said, as per news agency ANI, referring to Gandhi’s motorcycle ride with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in August.

#WATCH | Begusarai | On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi 'dance' dig at PM Modi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "Rahul Gandhi and Congress have insulted Sanatan by making lewd comments on Chhath Puja. This is an insult to Sanatan and Hindus. Rahul Gandhi himself does not know who… pic.twitter.com/vsfgRFNYeu — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

During that rally, Gandhi had said, “He (PM Modi) just wants your vote. If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can make him do anything. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance, he will dance.”

Chirag Paswan Deems Rahul Gandhi's Remarks As "Shameful"

Union Minister Chirag Paswan deemed Rahul Gandhi's remarks as "shameful" and said, "There cannot be a more shameful statement than this. The way they're speaking about the Prime Minister, what's the point of being so unruly? Focus on policies. Say whatever you want about policies... Raise questions in a manner that doesn't completely destroy the political landscape... At least maintain some dignity... I don't think Rahul Gandhi could make a more shameful statement, and whenever he has made such statements, he has suffered. The way these people abused the Prime Minister's mother and the statements like, 'Chowkidar Chor hai', the people of Bihar haven't forgotten these..."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's 'Dance' dig at PM Modi, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "There cannot be a more shameful statement than this. The way they're speaking about the Prime Minister, what's the point of being so unruly? Focus on policies. Say… pic.twitter.com/pwW5DLvWrC — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi’s 'Drama' Remark On PM Modi & Chhath Puja

Giriraj Singh further criticised the Congress MP for his comments on Chhath Puja, alleging that they insulted Sanatan Dharma and Hindu sentiments.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress have insulted Sanatan by making lewd comments on Chhath Puja. This is an insult to Sanatan and Hindus. Rahul Gandhi himself does not know who he is. Is he a Parsi, a Hindu or a Christian?” Singh said.

At an earlier rally in Darbhanga, Rahul Gandhi had accused the BJP of staging a “drama” for the Prime Minister’s participation in Chhath rituals. “PM Modi said that he will bathe on the Yamuna for Chhath. The Yamuna has dirty water… But Modi staged a drama. He built a small pond there. They will show you anything for elections. A pipe is installed from behind. Clean water is poured into it… The problem arose that someone took a photo of the pipe,” Gandhi had said.

Manoj Tiwari Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Pakistan’s Spokesperson’

Adding to the controversy, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also took aim at the Congress leader, calling him “Pakistan’s spokesperson.”

“Rahul Gandhi speaks as if he were a spokesperson for Pakistan. The language of someone who speaks as a spokesperson for India’s adversaries will be like this. He insults the Indian army, insults the people. Rahul Gandhi can ask for votes with arrogance. We have no hesitation in bowing before the public. PM Narendra Modi is the ‘pradhan sevak’ of the people,” Tiwari told reporters, as quoted by ANI.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks have triggered a political row in poll-bound Bihar, where the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and Congress, is contesting against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP and JD(U).

The Assembly elections in Bihar will take place in two phases — on November 6 and 11 — with results scheduled to be announced on November 14, according to the Election Commission of India.