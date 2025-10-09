Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress Names This Leader As Candidate For Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Congress Names This Leader As Candidate For Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan have issued strict directions for the effective implementation of the MCC in connection with the by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Congress has announced Naveen Yadav as the party's candidate for the ensuing bypoll to the Telangana legislative assembly from Jubilee Hills constituency.
 
"The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of Naveen Yadav as Congress party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana from 61 - Jubilee Hills Constituency," the party said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, the District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan have issued strict directions for the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in connection with the by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, according to the release issued by GHMC.
 
According to the latest cumulative report, a total of 1,620 defacement cases (including political parties' posters, banners, and wall writings) have been recorded, comprising 1,097 cases on public property and 523 cases on private property. All identified violations have been promptly removed as part of the enforcement drive.
 
According to the release, DEO RV Karnan emphasised the need for continuous vigilance and timely action on all MCC-related complaints. He has directed that 24/7 complaint monitoring be ensured through the 1950 Election Helpline and the C-VIGIL mobile application. Dedicated Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed across the constituency for swift response and strict enforcement.
 
The District Election Officer reiterated that any political publicity, campaign materials, or wall writings on public and private premises must adhere to MCC guidelines and only be displayed with proper prior approval from the Election Commission.
 
The election teams, under the supervision of the District Election Officer and MCC Nodal Officer, continue to maintain the highest standards of compliance to ensure a transparent By-election.
 
Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Congress leader and Jubilee Hills Assembly in-charge Naveen Yadav for allegedly distributing voter ID cards in the Madhura Nagar area of Hyderabad.
 
The case was filed following a complaint by a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official, who acted upon a newspaper report and accompanying photographs showing Yadav distributing voter ID cards to local residents.
 
"Based on the complaint and the newspaper report, we have registered a case under the Representation of the People Act," a Madhura Nagar Police official said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
Telangana CONGRESS Jubilee Hills Bypoll
