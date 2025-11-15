Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Bihar’s 'Singham' Shivdeep W Lande Faces Double Defeat As NDA Sweeps 2025 Assembly Elections

Bihar’s 'Singham' Shivdeep W Lande Faces Double Defeat As NDA Sweeps 2025 Assembly Elections

Bihar’s “Singham” Shivdeep W Lande lost both Araria and Jamalpur seats in his political debut as NDA sweeps the 2025 Assembly elections with a historic mandate under Nitish Kumar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former IPS officer Shivdeep W Lande, often hailed as Bihar’s “Singham” for his fearless policing, suffered a setback in his political debut during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Contesting as an Independent from both Araria and Jamalpur, Lande failed to secure a victory in either constituency, despite the considerable media attention and public anticipation surrounding his entry into politics.

Jamalpur: Buzz Fizzles Out

In Jamalpur, the spotlight on Lande’s candidature failed to translate into electoral success. JD(U) candidate Nachiketa Mandal emerged victorious with 96,683 votes, defeating IIP candidate Narendra Kumar by a substantial margin of 36,228 votes. Lande, despite his high profile and reputation as a no-nonsense officer, could not convert his public image into votes, finishing behind the major party contenders.

Araria delivered a similar outcome. Congress candidate Abidur Rahman won the seat with 91,529 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Shagufta Azim by 12,741 votes. Lande’s bid to capture Araria also fell short, underscoring the difficulty of taking on entrenched political players even with celebrity-like recognition.

Lande’s Political Profile

Shivdeep W Lande, 49, entered the fray as an Independent candidate in both constituencies. According to his election affidavit, he has no criminal cases, a Graduate Professional education, total assets of Rs 20.4 crore, and liabilities of Rs 2.7 crore. Lande, celebrated for his bold actions and strong rapport with the public during his police career, could not replicate that connection at the ballot box.

NDA Sweeps Bihar

While Lande faced disappointment, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a resounding victory in Bihar. The alliance crossed the 200-seat mark in the 243-member Assembly, effectively dismantling the Mahagathbandhan’s prospects. Early leads quickly morphed into a dominant wave, signalling one of the most decisive electoral performances in the state’s recent history under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

On Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the NDA on its historic triumph, lauding the people of Bihar for delivering a “resounding mandate.” He also acknowledged voters in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, and Nuapada, Odisha, for ensuring BJP’s by-election victories.

Modi emphasised the broader significance of the election, stating:

"Today is not just a victory for the NDA, it is a victory for democracy. It is a victory for those who believe in Indian democracy. This election has further strengthened the public’s trust in the Election Commission of India."

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections 2025 NDA Victory Shivdeep W Lande Bihar Singham
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget