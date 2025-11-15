Bihar’s 'Singham' Shivdeep W Lande Faces Double Defeat As NDA Sweeps 2025 Assembly Elections

Former IPS officer Shivdeep W Lande, often hailed as Bihar’s “Singham” for his fearless policing, suffered a setback in his political debut during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Contesting as an Independent from both Araria and Jamalpur, Lande failed to secure a victory in either constituency, despite the considerable media attention and public anticipation surrounding his entry into politics.

Jamalpur: Buzz Fizzles Out

In Jamalpur, the spotlight on Lande’s candidature failed to translate into electoral success. JD(U) candidate Nachiketa Mandal emerged victorious with 96,683 votes, defeating IIP candidate Narendra Kumar by a substantial margin of 36,228 votes. Lande, despite his high profile and reputation as a no-nonsense officer, could not convert his public image into votes, finishing behind the major party contenders.

Araria delivered a similar outcome. Congress candidate Abidur Rahman won the seat with 91,529 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Shagufta Azim by 12,741 votes. Lande’s bid to capture Araria also fell short, underscoring the difficulty of taking on entrenched political players even with celebrity-like recognition.

Lande’s Political Profile

Shivdeep W Lande, 49, entered the fray as an Independent candidate in both constituencies. According to his election affidavit, he has no criminal cases, a Graduate Professional education, total assets of Rs 20.4 crore, and liabilities of Rs 2.7 crore. Lande, celebrated for his bold actions and strong rapport with the public during his police career, could not replicate that connection at the ballot box.

NDA Sweeps Bihar

While Lande faced disappointment, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a resounding victory in Bihar. The alliance crossed the 200-seat mark in the 243-member Assembly, effectively dismantling the Mahagathbandhan’s prospects. Early leads quickly morphed into a dominant wave, signalling one of the most decisive electoral performances in the state’s recent history under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

On Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the NDA on its historic triumph, lauding the people of Bihar for delivering a “resounding mandate.” He also acknowledged voters in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, and Nuapada, Odisha, for ensuring BJP’s by-election victories.

Modi emphasised the broader significance of the election, stating:

"Today is not just a victory for the NDA, it is a victory for democracy. It is a victory for those who believe in Indian democracy. This election has further strengthened the public’s trust in the Election Commission of India."