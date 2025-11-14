Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Polls: Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Leading In Lakhisarai In Initial Count

These early trends suggest a tight contest, but Sinha’s lead indicates that the BJP could be on track to retain the seat.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In early trends of Election Commission, Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha is leading from Lakhisarai Assembly seat. As per latest trend on ECI, Kumar leads Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar by 700 plus votes and at number three is Suraj Kumar of Jan Suraaj Party with mere 800 plus votes.

These early trends suggest a tight contest, but Sinha’s lead indicates that the BJP could be on track to retain the seat.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Bihar Polls Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha Bihar Elections Results Bihar Polls 2025
