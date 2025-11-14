Explorer
Bihar Polls: Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Leading In Lakhisarai In Initial Count
These early trends suggest a tight contest, but Sinha’s lead indicates that the BJP could be on track to retain the seat.
In early trends of Election Commission, Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha is leading from Lakhisarai Assembly seat. As per latest trend on ECI, Kumar leads Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar by 700 plus votes and at number three is Suraj Kumar of Jan Suraaj Party with mere 800 plus votes.
