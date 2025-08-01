CM Nitish Announces To Raise Honorarium For Mid Day Meal Cooks, Night Watchmen At Schools

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced to raise the honorarium for cooks, night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors.

The honorarium for cooks working under the mid-day meal programme in the Education Department will be increased from Rs 1,650 to Rs 3,300. Similarly, night watchmen working in secondary/higher education schools will have their honorarium doubled from 5,000 rupees to 10,000 rupees, Kumar said further.

नवम्बर 2005 में सरकार बनने के बाद से ही हमलोग शिक्षा व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए लगातार काम कर रहे हैं। वर्ष 2005 में शिक्षा का कुल बजट 4366 करोड़ रूपए था जो अब बढ़कर 77690 करोड़ रूपए हो गया है। बड़ी संख्या में शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति, नए विद्यालय भवनों के निर्माण एवं आधारभूत संरचनाओं… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 1, 2025

Additionally, the honorarium of physical education and health instructors has been doubled from 8,000 rupees to 16,000 rupees. Their salaries have also been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 400.

"This will boost the morale of the working staff, and they will perform their duties with greater enthusiasm and dedication," he added.

Nitish said that his government has been continuously working to improve the education system since its formation in November 2005.

In the year 2005, the total education budget was 4,366 crore rupees, which has now increased to 77,690 crore rupees, he said.

"Significant improvements have been made in the education system through the appointment of a large number of teachers, the construction of new school buildings, and the development of basic infrastructure. Cooks, night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors have played an important role in strengthening the education system," the Bihar CM said.

The move comes ahead of assembly elections in Bihar slated to take place later this year. Earlier, Kumar had announced hike in pension for retired journalists in the state from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 under the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Scheme.