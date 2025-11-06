Youngest BJP Candidate Maithili Thakur Enters Bihar Election Fray, Promises Practical Solutions

Alinagar (Bihar) [India], November 5 (ANI): Singer and BJP candidate from Alinagar seat in Bihar, Maithili Thakur, acknowledged her "little" political experience, saying she is "learning new things every day".



Maithili Thakur is the youngest candidate and could potentially become the youngest MLA if elected. Her constituency, Alinagar, will undergo polling in the first phase of the elections on November 6.



Speaking to ANI, the singer-turned-politician highlighted that the people of Bihar are aware of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



"I have little political experience, but I am learning new things every day. When I go amongst the public, I don't have to list the works done by Nitish ji and Modi ji; people already know, they just give blessings," she said.



Targeting the Mahagathbandhan, Thakur said that its poll promise to provide government jobs in each household is "not practical".



She said, "To say that you will provide a government job to each household is not practical. I follow a realistic, practical thought process that can be implemented on the ground. To promise just anything which is not practical is like playing with emotions of people."



The Alinagar constituency in Bihar's Darbhanga district witnessed an electoral battle between generations, with a fresh face in politics seeking to fight against a veteran leader. The 25-year-old BJP candidate Maithili Thakur is contesting against 63-year-old Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Binod Mishra.



The polling for the first phase will begin at 7 AM on Thursday and will end at 6 PM, where 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates in 121 constituencies.



The polling for the second phase will take place on November 11, with electors in 122 constituencies casting their votes. The results for the elections will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

