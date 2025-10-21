'Gajab Aadmi Hai Bhai...': Tejashwi's Fresh Jibe At Nitish Kumar's Health Over Viral Video

With just two weeks to go before Bihar heads to the polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has once again targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, this time questioning his health after a video of the Janata Dal (United) chief garlanding a woman at a public meeting went viral on social media.

The clip, reportedly from an NDA rally, shows the 74-year-old Chief Minister greeting a woman on stage. As she folds her hands in respect, Kumar attempts to place a garland around her neck. JDU’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha intervenes, appearing to ask him to instead hand the garland to her. Kumar briefly lowers his hand but then proceeds to place the garland around the woman’s neck, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Turning to Jha, Kumar can be heard saying into the microphone, “Ee gajab aadmi hai bhai (He is quite a man),” seemingly in response to the MP’s attempt to stop him.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Tejashwi Yadav used the Chief Minister’s own words as a caption: “Ee gajab aadmi hai bhai. If the Chief Minister is healthy, why is he behaving like this after reading a written speech?”

‘Not in the proper state of mind’

Tejashwi, who once served as Nitish Kumar’s deputy in the Mahagathbandhan government, has repeatedly raised concerns over the Chief Minister’s health in the lead-up to the Assembly elections.

Earlier, he shared another clip showing Nitish Kumar attending a virtual meeting from his residence, where he appeared to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi multiple times. “Can this mental state of the Chief Minister be blamed on his close aides who may be spiking his food at the instance of alliance partner BJP?” Tejashwi asked sarcastically.

The RJD leader has alleged that Kumar’s recent conduct indicates a decline in his mental fitness. “For quite some time, the Chief Minister has been behaving in a manner that shows he is not in the proper state of mind. He has made crude remarks about my mother, Rabri Devi, a former Chief Minister, and about women in general,” he said.

He also referred to an earlier incident where Kumar was seen appearing distracted while the national anthem was being played. “Clearly, the Chief Minister no longer has the ability to run his government. A syndicate is calling the shots, and it will be exposed soon,” Tejashwi added.