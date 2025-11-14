Jan Suraaj Party Candidate Dies Of Heart Attack After Bihar Poll Results

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Jan Suraaj Party Candidate Dies Of Heart Attack After Bihar Poll Results

A retired headmaster, Singh was inspired by Prashant Kishor. Jan Suraj Party failed to win any seats despite contesting 238 constituencies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Jan Suraj Party suffered a major setback on Friday after Chandrashekhar Singh, the party’s candidate from the Tarari Assembly constituency, died of a heart attack. His passing came on the very day the election results were declared.

Singh was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Patna. According to the Election Commission data, he secured 2,271 votes in Tarari, where BJP’s Vishal Prashant emerged victorious.

Second Heart Attack 

Singh had suffered his first heart attack on 31 October while campaigning and was subsequently admitted to hospital in Patna. On Friday evening, around 4 pm, he suffered a second heart attack, which proved fatal.

A Respected Figure in His Community

A retired headmaster, Singh hailed from Kurmuri village. Though he did not come from a political family, he enjoyed strong respect in his community. He was inspired by Prashant Kishor after the formation of the Jan Suraj Party and was given the opportunity to contest the election.

News of his death has plunged his village into mourning, with locals describing the loss as a major blow to the region. As of the time of reporting, his body had not yet reached his native village. Family members were travelling from Patna to Ara with the remains.

Jan Suraaj Draws Blank 

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), which entered the Bihar Assembly election as a potential game-changer, failed to secure a single seat in the 243-member House, according to the Election Commission’s latest figures. The outfit contested 238 constituencies, among the highest for any party, but could not convert its visibility and campaign momentum into electoral gains.

The poll data shows most JSP candidates received less than 10 per cent of the vote share in their respective constituencies, placing them well below the threshold required to retain their security deposits.

Buzz Around Jan Suraaj Fails

The party’s strongest performance came from the Marhaura constituency, where Naveen Kumar Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, finished second. However, he still lost by a sizeable margin of 27,928 votes to the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Jitendra Kumar Rai, highlighting how distant a victory remained even in JSP’s best-positioned seat.

Despite spearheading a spirited campaign focused on critical issues such as unemployment, large-scale migration, and the lack of industrial development in Bihar, Kishor’s debut effort struggled to resonate with voters at the booth level.

Input By : Vishal Kumar
Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:41 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
