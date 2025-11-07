Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK

Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK

By : Avinash Rai | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 06:57 PM (IST)
Bihar witnessed record-breaking voter participation in the first phase of the Assembly elections, with 64.66% turnout, over 8% higher than the 2020 polls. Analysts see this as a historic shift in the state’s electoral landscape. But the real story behind these figures goes deeper than the Election Commission’s data suggests. Compared to 2020, nearly 35 lakh more people voted this time, even though the total number of registered voters rose by only about 4 lakh. This sharp rise raises questions, what drove this unprecedented turnout, and could it signal a major political shift in Bihar?

The Numbers Behind The Surge

In the first phase, 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. Of these, 64.66% voted, roughly 2.42 crore 47 thousand 500 people, while about 1.32 crore 52 thousand 500 did not vote.

In comparison, during the 2020 Assembly polls, these same 121 seats had 3.71 crore 55 thousand 778 voters, with a 55.81% turnout. That means only 2.07 crore 36 thousand 639 people had voted, while 1.64 crore 19 thousand 139 abstained.

In simple terms, over 35 lakh more people voted in 2025 than in 2020, a significant jump that signals rising voter engagement in Bihar.

Why Did Voting Spike This Year?

Festival Timing Boosted Turnout

The election came right after Diwali and Chhath, when lakhs of migrant workers were home. Many voted before returning to work, a key reason behind the record participation.

Improved Festival Connectivity

The Centre ran 12,000 special trains during the festive season, ensuring more people reached their hometowns, and polling booths.

Post-Pandemic Confidence

Unlike 2020, when fear of COVID-19 kept many indoors, this time voters turned out in large numbers, from first-timers to the elderly.

Shorter Election Cycle Maintained Interest

With just two phases and a tighter schedule, the campaign remained intense and engaging, keeping voter enthusiasm high.

Cleaner, More Active Voter Rolls

The SIR process removed inactive or fake entries, ensuring a higher ratio of genuine, participating voters.

What Comes Next

The true impact of this “historic” turnout will be revealed on 14 November. But one thing is clear , Bihar’s record voting may produce a result that stuns Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor alike.

About the author Avinash Rai

Avinash Rai is currently working as a Producer at ABP News. He holds a diploma in Journalism from IIMC and is a graduate of the University of Allahabad. At present, Avinash is part of the digital wing of ABP News, where he serves as an Original Video Producer. He has a keen interest in politics and regularly writes and produces video content on political issues for ABP News’ digital platforms.
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Vidhan Sabha BIHAR
