Bihar NDA Seat-Sharing Impasse Continues As Nitish, Manjhi Stand Firm Against Chirag

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, seat-sharing discussions within the NDA have intensified. Leaders from JD(U), HAM, RLSP, and LJP recently met at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi to discuss seat allocation. However, sources indicate that no consensus has been reached so far. Disagreements are reportedly centred around the seats demanded by LJP chief Chirag Paswan, with JD(U) and Upendra Kushwaha’s party unwilling to concede. JD(U) leaders have clarified to the BJP high command that any deal with Chirag should be handled directly by the BJP, as JD(U) will not negotiate with him.

JD(U) is reportedly unwilling to give Chirag the Mahnar, Matihani, and Chakai seats. Mahnar is held by JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha, Matihani was won by Chirag’s party in 2020, but the sitting MLA has now joined JD(U), and Chakai is represented by an independent MLA, Sumit Singh, who enjoys JD(U) support.

Meanwhile, the BJP is reluctant to hand over its Govindganj seat to Chirag, and Upendra Kushwaha’s party is unwilling to give Sikandra. Sources say Chirag is claiming seats where his candidates have a strong winning chance, leading to a deadlock within the NDA. The BJP has reportedly told JD(U) to handle any negotiations with Chirag directly.

Kushwaha Clarifies LJP’s Position

RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha has refuted media reports claiming that a final seat-sharing agreement has been reached within the NDA and that his party has been allocated certain seats. “The discussions are ongoing and not yet concluded,” he said. He added that his team is heading to Delhi based on further instructions from the BJP leadership to continue talks.

Kushwaha also stressed that his party will not publicly disclose its seat demand. “Detailed discussions will take place with relevant parties as needed,” he added.

LJP Parliamentary Board Decision

Sources said the LJP Parliamentary Board has given Chirag Paswan the authority to finalise NDA seat-sharing. Currently, talks are ongoing over 5–6 key constituencies where allied parties also wish to field candidates. According to sources, there is no immediate risk of the alliance breaking or tensions escalating over these discussions.