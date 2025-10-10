Deadlock Over In Bihar? NDA Set To Reveal Seat-Sharing Formula Tomorrow: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Deadlock Over In Bihar? NDA Set To Reveal Seat-Sharing Formula Tomorrow: Report

While Paswan expressed confidence, Jitan Ram Manjhi continues to demand more seats and preferred constituencies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 09:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The prolonged deadlock over seat-sharing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections appears to have been resolved, with a formal announcement expected on Saturday, according to a report by IANS. 

According to the report, quoting sources, Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reached an agreement on seat distribution. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Paswan, is likely to secure 25 to 26 seats, bringing an end to tense negotiations within the alliance.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai played a key role in mediating the talks, the report added. Entrusted by the BJP to engage with Paswan, Rai met him four times in the past 24 hours in New Delhi, signalling a positive outcome. Following their latest meeting on Friday, Paswan said, “What Rai said is the situation. All details will be shared in due course,” while adding that he is confident with Prime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing the process.

Rai had earlier told reporters, “The smiles on our faces say it all. Everything is positive.”

Impasse With Manjhi

Meanwhile, another NDA ally, former Chief Minister and HAM(S) president Jitan Ram Manjhi, continues to push for not only a higher number of seats but also the right to contest from specific constituencies of his choice.

Following discussions with Paswan, Rai also met Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP’s in-charge for Bihar Assembly elections, as the alliance gears up for the polls.

The Bihar NDA comprises five constituents: BJP, JD-U, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan, HAM led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM led by Upendra Kushwaha.

 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 09:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Seat Sharing Chirag Paswan NDA NDA गठबंधन Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
