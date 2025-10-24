‘Friendly Fights’ Or Widening Cracks: Mahagathbandhan Allies Turn Rivals In These 12 Key Bihar Seats
RJD’s Anita Devi will contest from Warsaliganj, and RJD’s Arun Kumar Singh will represent Babubarhi.
As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, the Mahagathbandhan is set to witness “friendly fights” across 12 constituencies in the 2025 polls. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was Thursday, October 23, with alliance candidates pulling out from two seats.
Congress candidate Satish Kumar withdrew from the Warsaliganj Assembly constituency in Nawada district, while Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) nominee Bindu Gulab Yadav withdrew from the Babubarhi seat in Madhubani district. As a result, RJD’s Anita Devi will contest from Warsaliganj, and RJD’s Arun Kumar Singh will represent Babubarhi.
Who’s Contesting Whom?
Within the Mahagathbandhan, the internal contests break down as follows:
RJD vs VIP – 2 seats
RJD vs Congress – 5 seats
CPI vs Congress – 4 seats
IIP vs Congress – 1 seat
First Phase: Battle Lines Drawn
In the first phase, the following contests are confirmed:
Bihar Sharif – CPI vs Congress
Rajapakad – CPI vs Congress
Bachhwara – CPI vs Congress
Gaura Bauram – RJD vs VIP
Vaishali – RJD vs Congress
Beldaur – IIP vs Congress
Second Phase: Six Key Constituencies
The second phase will see clashes across six seats:
Sultanganj – RJD vs Congress
Kahalgaon – RJD vs Congress
Narkatiaganj – RJD vs Congress
Kargahar – CPI vs Congress
Sikandra – RJD vs Congress
Chainpur – RJD vs VIP
Bihar Set for Two-Phase Election
The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. The 243-member House will witness Mahagathbandhan’s Tejashwi Yadav contesting as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, while Mukesh Sahni has been named deputy CM candidate.
Congress Responds to Internal Contests
Reacting to the “friendly fight,” Bihar Congress spokesperson Asit Tiwari said, “Congress has always followed the alliance dharma, but it also has to be seen that RJD and Left parties announced their candidates at a time when Congress had already released the list of all its seats.”