As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, the Mahagathbandhan is set to witness “friendly fights” across 12 constituencies in the 2025 polls. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was Thursday, October 23, with alliance candidates pulling out from two seats.

Congress candidate Satish Kumar withdrew from the Warsaliganj Assembly constituency in Nawada district, while Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) nominee Bindu Gulab Yadav withdrew from the Babubarhi seat in Madhubani district. As a result, RJD’s Anita Devi will contest from Warsaliganj, and RJD’s Arun Kumar Singh will represent Babubarhi.

Who’s Contesting Whom?

Within the Mahagathbandhan, the internal contests break down as follows:

RJD vs VIP – 2 seats

RJD vs Congress – 5 seats

CPI vs Congress – 4 seats

IIP vs Congress – 1 seat

First Phase: Battle Lines Drawn

In the first phase, the following contests are confirmed:

Bihar Sharif – CPI vs Congress

Rajapakad – CPI vs Congress

Bachhwara – CPI vs Congress

Gaura Bauram – RJD vs VIP

Vaishali – RJD vs Congress

Beldaur – IIP vs Congress

Second Phase: Six Key Constituencies

The second phase will see clashes across six seats:

Sultanganj – RJD vs Congress

Kahalgaon – RJD vs Congress

Narkatiaganj – RJD vs Congress

Kargahar – CPI vs Congress

Sikandra – RJD vs Congress

Chainpur – RJD vs VIP

Bihar Set for Two-Phase Election

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. The 243-member House will witness Mahagathbandhan’s Tejashwi Yadav contesting as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, while Mukesh Sahni has been named deputy CM candidate.

Congress Responds to Internal Contests

Reacting to the “friendly fight,” Bihar Congress spokesperson Asit Tiwari said, “Congress has always followed the alliance dharma, but it also has to be seen that RJD and Left parties announced their candidates at a time when Congress had already released the list of all its seats.”