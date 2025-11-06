Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'Daaru Pee Ke Gundai...': Broil Erupts Between Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha, RJD MLC Ajay Kumar — WATCH

'Daaru Pee Ke Gundai...': Broil Erupts Between Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha, RJD MLC Ajay Kumar — WATCH

During Bihar's first phase of assembly elections, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy was allegedly attacked in Lakhisarai, with Sinha blaming RJD for the violence and accusing them of booth capturing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Bihar on Thursday, where voting is underway for the first phase of the assembly election, as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy was allegedly attacked in Lakhisarai. 

Sinha blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal for orchestrating the attack, saying the incident was "proof that once in power, the RJD would usher in jungle raj in the state".

"Slippers and cow dung were flung at my convoy," Sinha alleged in his complaint, as he charged the local administration with inaction. "Stones were also thrown. The RJD workers were trying to capture a polling booth. We will complain to the Election Commission," Sinha stated in his complaint. 

Heated Argument Between Two Parties 

Meanwhile, a video surfaced online showing the Deputy CM and the RJD MLC engaged in a heated argument. Ajay Kumar accused Sinha of being a "criminal" while Sinha hit back, calling Kumar a 'failed leader' and 'drunk.'

The two sides traded blame on each other for the alleged violence as RJD MLC accused Sinha of "staging a drama" and further alleged that Sinha's supporters stopped his car 

Speaking to ANI, RJD MLC Ajay Kumar said, "... His people stopped our car and resorted to hooliganism. He is distraught because he has lost the election. Vijay Sinha's chapter is closed. He was not attacked. He had been trying to stage this drama for several days..."

Meanwhile, Sinha claimed that Kumar went to Nadiawan to capture a booth and ran away as his convoy approached there. 

"We were coming, and he parked his car in front of us, so we stopped. He's an RJD MLC (Ajay Kumar Singh). He's drunk. He reeks of alcohol. He's talking nonsense. He had gone to Nadiawan to capture a booth. When he heard we were coming, he ran away...," he said. 

He later visited Nadiawan village, where he alleged Ajay Kumar and Congress leader Sujeet Kumar (former JDU leader) of booth capturing with the help of the local administration. 

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Opinion
