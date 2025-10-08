Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Have Only One Demand…': Chirag Paswan Fumes Over Reports Of LJP-R's Seat-Sharing Ask

‘Have Only One Demand…’: Chirag Paswan Fumes Over Reports Of LJP-R’s Seat-Sharing Ask

LJP(R) demands at least 36 seats, rejecting offers of fewer seats or a Rajya Sabha seat. Negotiations will now be handled by Arun Bharti, signaling a more assertive stance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
Lok Janshakti Party (Ramwilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that the talks over seat sharing for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar are going well, amid reports of conflicts between his party and the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Speaking to reporters in Khagaria, the Union Minister said, "I want to clearly state one thing that the discussions are going well and I believe that the right decision will be taken at the right time... As soon as the discussion is completed, it will be shared with you." 

"Chirag Paswan only demands one thing which is to make Bihar first and Biharis first. Chirag's demand is neither regarding any post, nor regarding any anger towards anyone, nor regarding anyone's seats...," he added. 

According to sources in the LJP(R), Paswan has made it clear that his party will not settle for less than 36 seats. 

Reportedly, the BJP has proposed a formula of six Assembly seats per Lok Sabha seat for its smaller allies. Based on this, Chirag Paswan, who has five MPs, has been offered around 30 seats.

However, LJP (R) sources insist they were under-allocated in the Lok Sabha elections with the assurance that the gap would be compensated during the Assembly polls. 

Paswan's party has rejected any offer of a Rajya Sabha seat, emphasising that a deal will be struck only if it receives 36 or more Assembly seats.

According to sources, the BJP has so far confirmed eight seats for the LJP (R): Govindganj, Hisua, Rajapakar, Brahmapur, Bodh Gaya, Sikandra, Makhdumpur, and Jehanabad.

Moreover, further negotiations on seat-sharing will be handled by Arun Bharti, whom Chirag Paswan recently appointed as the party’s election in-charge.

As per the sources, Chirag has signalled that he will no longer directly engage with BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan or Vinod Tawde on seat-sharing talks. “As party president, Chirag will speak only to top BJP leadership if needed,” a source said, underscoring the growing assertiveness within the LJP (R) camp as election talks intensify.

On Tuesday, Paswan held seat-sharing talks with top brass of the BJP including the party's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan amid competing claims from their various allies.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
Chirag Paswan NDA Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
