Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025BJP MP Ravi Kishan Receives Death Threats Over Bihar Election Speeches; Police Investigate

BJP MP Ravi Kishan Receives Death Threats Over Bihar Election Speeches; Police Investigate

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, 2023. Kishan expressed anguish, vowing to continue his public service despite the threats.

By : ANI | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has filed a police complaint in Gorakhpur after receiving death threats and abusive phone calls containing derogatory remarks about his family and religious beliefs. An FIR has been registered at the Ramgarh Taal police station, officials said on Friday.
 
Gorakhpur city SP Abihnav Tyagi said, "An incident has come to light where an unknown individual threatened MP Ravi Kishan over the phone regarding his speeches during the Bihar election campaign. A case has been registered at the Ramgarh police station under relevant sections, and investigation is underway."
 
According to the FIR, the case has been registered under sections 302, 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The complaint was lodged by Shivam Dwivedi, private secretary to Ravi Kishan Shukla of the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.
 
In a post on X, Ravi Kishan expressed anguish over the incident. "I was recently subjected to abusive language over the phone, with indecent remarks made even about my mother. I was threatened with death, and offensive words were uttered against Lord Shri Ram. This is not only a direct assault on my personal dignity but also on the core elements of our faith and Indian culture," his post read.

He said that such acts aim to "spread hatred and anarchy" but would be met "with democratic strength and ideological resolve."
 
"Such acts are attempts to spread hatred and anarchy in society, and they will be met with a response rooted in democratic strength and ideological resolve. I want to say clearly that I neither fear these threats nor will I bow to them. Walking the path of public service, nationalism, and dharma is not some political strategy for me--it is a resolve of life itself. I will remain steadfast on this path in every circumstance, no matter what price I may have to pay," he said.
 
"This path is arduous, but it is in this that I see my life as meaningful. For me, this struggle is a symbol of safeguarding self-respect, faith, and duty, and I will remain resolute and devoted until the very end," he added.
 
Police said further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravi Kishan Gorakhpur Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
JD(U) Heavyweight Anant Singh Named Accused In Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder, EC Seeks Report
JD(U) Heavyweight Anant Singh Named Accused In Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder, EC Seeks Report
News
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
India
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle': PM Modi At Arya Mahasammelan
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle: PM Modi
India
'India Undergoing A Phase Of Change, No Need To Fear': Ajit Doval On Coups In Neighbouring Countries
'India Undergoing A Phase Of Change, No Need To Fear': Ajit Doval On Coups In Neighbouring Countries
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget