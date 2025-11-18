Long-distance train travel in India is rarely just about moving between two cities. It often comes wrapped in familiar nostalgia, a bit of chaos, unexpected noises, and the small, everyday surprises that make the journey memorable. Most passengers end up with at least one story to tell, sometimes mundane, sometimes bizarre, and once in a while, quirky enough to become unforgettable.

A similar incident recently surfaced on Reddit, where a passenger narrated an experience that perfectly captures the spirit of Indian Railways. The traveller, aboard a 2AC coach on a Pataliputra–Bengaluru train, fell asleep only to wake up to an odd puzzle.

The post, titled “People can afford 2AC but will still steal a slipper. Indian Railways experience,” read, "I'm travelling from Pataliputra to Bengaluru in 2AC, and when I woke up this morning, my slippers were gone.”

Train Travellers Share Experience

The story immediately struck a chord with frequent train travellers who know that almost anything can happen during an overnight journey. The passenger went on to write, “No idea if someone mistakenly took them or actually decided to steal them, but it’s wild that people who buy a 2AC ticket will still walk off with a Rs 2,000 pair of slippers.”

Though annoyed, the traveller ended on a humorous note, "Now I have to walk into SMVB barefoot. Kinda funny, kinda irritating.”

The post sparked a wave of comments as people shared similar experiences, proving such episodes are more common than expected on Indian trains.

One user recalled, “People stole headphones during the inaugural run of the Tejas Express,” pointing out that even premium trains aren’t immune to petty theft.