CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Zero Tolerance For Violence Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls

With just days remaining for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday, November 6, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar reaffirmed on Sunday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has “zero tolerance for violence.”

Addressing reporters in Kanpur, Kumar urged the people of Bihar to come out and vote without fear, assuring them that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure peaceful polling.

“I appeal to everyone to participate in the election process and exercise their right to vote. The Election Commission has zero tolerance towards violence; no such incident will be tolerated. Our 243 returning officers, district collectors, SPs, SSPs, and police observers are fully prepared to ensure smooth and peaceful voting,” he said.

Kumar made these remarks while visiting the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, where he was honoured with the Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) on Sunday.

Comments Follow Candidate’s

The CEC’s statement came just hours after the arrest of a Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama constituency in connection with the alleged murder of Dularchand Yadav, a campaigner for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi.

In response to the incident, the Election Commission ordered the transfer of several key officials posted in the Mokama Assembly constituency and sought a detailed report from the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the case.

‘Everyone Is Neutral’

Reiterating the Election Commission’s impartial stance, Kumar emphasised that the poll body does not differentiate between ruling and opposition parties.

“In Bihar elections, every political party is asking voters to support them in their own way. I want to make it clear that for the Election Commission, no one is in power or opposition; everyone is neutral,” he said.

Confident of Free and Fair Polls

Expressing confidence in the upcoming elections, Kumar said he expects the Bihar Assembly polls to serve as a model of transparency and efficiency.

“The hope is that the Bihar polls will not only be transparent, competent, and smooth but will also stand as an example for the entire nation, and even the world,” he remarked.

Bihar is set to vote in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.