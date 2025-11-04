Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar as campaigning for the first phase of the Assembly elections nears its conclusion. The event will take place under the BJP’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ initiative.

Top Leaders Intensify Campaigning

As the campaign enters its penultimate day, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Vadra are actively reaching out to voters across the state. The Prime Minister addressed rallies in Saharsa and Katihar districts, sharpening his attack on the opposition INDIA bloc.

Modi Targets Congress And RJD

During his speeches, PM Modi alleged that the Congress had agreed to declare Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister after a ‘katta’ (country-made gun) was pointed at its head by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

First Phase Of Polls On November 6

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6, with Tuesday, November 4, marking the final day of campaigning for the initial round of voting.