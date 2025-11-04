Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Parties Gear Up For Final Day Of Campaigning For Phase 1 Of Bihar Polls, PM To Interact With Women Workers

Parties Gear Up For Final Day Of Campaigning For Phase 1 Of Bihar Polls, PM To Interact With Women Workers

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6, with Tuesday, November 4, marking the final day of campaigning for the initial round of voting.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar as campaigning for the first phase of the Assembly elections nears its conclusion. The event will take place under the BJP’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ initiative.

Top Leaders Intensify Campaigning

As the campaign enters its penultimate day, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Vadra are actively reaching out to voters across the state. The Prime Minister addressed rallies in Saharsa and Katihar districts, sharpening his attack on the opposition INDIA bloc.

Modi Targets Congress And RJD

During his speeches, PM Modi alleged that the Congress had agreed to declare Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister after a ‘katta’ (country-made gun) was pointed at its head by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

First Phase Of Polls On November 6

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6, with Tuesday, November 4, marking the final day of campaigning for the initial round of voting.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bihar Assembly Elections PM To Meet Women
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Announces Rs 30,000 Women’s Scheme To Begin On Makar Sankranti
Tejashwi Announces Rs 30,000 Women’s Scheme To Begin On Makar Sankranti
World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
World
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Operation’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Op’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget