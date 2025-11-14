BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary won the Tarapur Assembly constituency from Bihar’s Munger district, which witnessed a crucial contest in the 2025 state elections.

Part of the Jamui Lok Sabha segment, Tarapur has long played a pivotal role in Bihar’s political landscape, shaped by the influence of backward caste groups, particularly the Kushwaha community, that have dominated local voting patterns for decades.

About The Tarapur Assembly Constituency

Since its inception in 1951, the Tarapur constituency, designated as constituency number 164 in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, has gone to the polls 19 times, including two bypolls. It is a general seat with no reservation for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. The political terrain here has remained fluid, reflecting Bihar’s shifting alliances and caste undercurrents.

Over the years, the Congress has won the seat five times, while the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] has emerged victorious six times, including two wins under its earlier avatar, the Samata Party.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has captured the constituency three times, while the Samyukta Socialist Party, Shoshit Dal, Janata Party, CPI, and an Independent candidate have each secured a single victory.

Voting in Tarapur took place on November 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 65.22%.

Key Candidates In Tarapur Election 2025

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary contested against RJD’s Arun Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party’s (JSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, and Janshakti Janta Dal’s (JJD) Sukhdev Yadav.

The BJP, contesting as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is aligned with the JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). On the other hand, the RJD is fighting under the Mahagathbandhan banner alongside the Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Interestingly, Samrat Choudhary’s political roots in Tarapur run deep. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, had won the seat as an Independent in 1985 before joining the Congress and retaining it in the 1990 state elections.

Past Election Results: 2020, 2021 Bypoll, And 2015

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, JD(U)’s Mewalal Chaudhary retained Tarapur with a narrow margin of 7,225 votes. He secured 64,468 votes (36.93 percent vote share), defeating RJD’s Divya Prakash, who garnered 57,243 votes (32.80 percent). LJP candidate Mina Devi finished third with 11,264 votes (6.45 percent).

Following Mewalal Chaudhary’s death in 2021, a by-election was held in which JD(U)’s Rajeev Kumar Singh triumphed with 79,090 votes, capturing a 46.62 percent vote share—almost a 10-point rise from the previous performance. RJD’s Arun Kumar Sah came a close second with 75,238 votes (44.35 percent), while LJP’s Kumar Chandan secured 5,364 votes (3.16 percent).

In the 2015 Assembly election, Mewalal Chaudhary had won by a comfortable margin of 11,947 votes. He secured 66,411 votes (43.62 percent) against HAM’s Sakuni Choudhary, who polled 54,464 votes (35.77 percent). JMM’s Sanjay Kumar finished third with 5,017 votes (3.30 percent).