Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
Election 2025NDA Touches 200-Mark, Mahagathbandhan Lags Behind In Early Trends

NDA Touches 200-Mark, Mahagathbandhan Lags Behind In Early Trends

JDU has emerged as the largest party in NDA.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The BJP-JDU alliance has touched the 200-mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, as per trends. At 11 am, JDU was the largest party with 89 seats, while BJP was close behind with 83 seats.

In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD was ahead with 31 seats and the Congress was leading in five seats. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot called the results disappointing. 

"The Bihar results are disappointing. The Rs 10,000 that was given to women… that too was a factor. The Election Commission remained a silent spectator… the EC should have stopped it, yet the distribution continued even during the election period," he said.

He added, "Rahul Gandhi was talking about vote theft… it’s true, what else would you call it other than vote theft?".

Seat Sharing In NDA, Mahagathbandhan

In this election, the Mahagathbandhan distributed seats as follows: Congress contested 61 seats, RJD 143, CPI 9, CPI(M) 4, CPI(ML) 20, and VIP 15. The NDA allocated 101 seats each to the BJP and JD(U), while LJP (Ram Vilas) fielded candidates in 29 constituencies. Smaller allies, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha, each contested 6 seats.

Meanwhile, early trends indicate that smaller allies in both alliances are lagging behind, with only a few managing to open their accounts.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
ECI Results Bihar Election Result 2025 Mahagathbandhan 200 Seats Nitish Kumar Seats JDU Seats Bihar
Read more
