BJP–JDU Alliance Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends, Leads on 122 Seats

In a significant early boost for the ruling coalition, the BJP–JDU-led NDA has crossed the majority mark in initial counting trends for the Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance is currently leading on 122 seats, the exact number required to form the government in the 243-member House.

The surge has given the NDA an early edge in what was expected to be a tightly contested battle against the Mahagathbandhan. Several constituencies remain closely fought, and the numbers may shift as counting progresses, but the early trends indicate strong momentum for the BJP–JDU combine.

More updates will follow as the count