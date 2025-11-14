Explorer
Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Wins Debut Bihar Polls, Defeats RJD Contender With Big Margin
Early trends showed Thakur leading with a significant margin, securing a promising victory for the first-time contender.
Folk singer Maithili Thakur won her debut Bihar elections from the Alinagar seat with a big margin. Fielded by the Bahratiya Janata Party, the viral sensation defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal's Binod Mishra by a margin of over 11,000 votes.
Thakur led the contest as early trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicate a promising start for the first-time contender. At 10.40 a.m. She had secured a lead of 4,113 votes over her nearest rival, the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Binod Mishra.
