Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase

HomeElection 2025Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase

Bihar second phase of assembly elections saw a 14.5% voter turnout by 9 a.m. across 122 constituencies, slightly higher than the first phase.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
The second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 14.5% till 9 a.m., showing a slight increase from the 13.13% turnout recorded during the same period in the first phase, according to data released by the Election Commission of India. Polling began at 7 a.m. across 122 constituencies in the state under tight security arrangements and will continue till 5 p.m.

Bihar Election Phase 2: 14.5% Voter Turnout Recorded

As per early trends, Banka has registered the highest voter turnout at 15.43%, followed closely by Araria (15.34%) and Aurangabad (15.14%). On the lower end of the spectrum, Gaya recorded the least turnout at 13.43% in the initial hours of polling.

The second and final phase of the high-stakes Bihar elections is witnessing brisk voting across several key constituencies, with election officials reporting smooth progress so far. Long queues were seen outside many polling stations as voters turned out early to avoid the afternoon heat.

Security has been significantly tightened, with personnel deployed at sensitive and vulnerable polling booths to ensure a peaceful voting process.

Top leaders are among those expected to cast their votes later in the day as Bihar decides the fate of 122 assembly seats in this concluding phase of the elections.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Bihar Election
