HomeElection 2025'If Anyone Insults My Sister…': Tej Pratap's 'Sudarshan Chakra' Remark To Back Rohini Acharya Over RJD Family Feud

‘If Anyone Insults My Sister…’: Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ Remark To Back Rohini Acharya Over RJD Family Feud

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, unfollowed family on social media amid a dispute, reportedly over Tejashwi Yadav's aide, Sanjay Yadav. Tej Pratap Yadav supported Rohini, threatening retaliation against disrespect.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 04:10 PM (IST)

A family dispute within RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s household has come into public view after his Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya took a drastic step on social media, unfollowing all family members, including former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and setting her account to private.

Rohini’s move drew immediate support from her brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA from Hasanpur. Speaking to the media, Tej Pratap praised his sister’s action, saying, “I played in her lap. What she has done is a great achievement for any mother, sister, or daughter. It requires courage and will be remembered in history,” news agency IANS reported.

He also issued a stern warning against any disrespect to her, declaring, “If anyone insults my sister, I will use the Sudarshan Chakra. Rohini is absolutely right.”

Yadav Family Feud Ahead of Bihar Election

Reports suggest the family tension revolves around Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav. Rohini Acharya is said to have objected to his proximity during recent events. Over the past week, she posted cryptic messages on X (formerly Twitter), asserting her responsibility as a daughter and sister, before locking her account on Saturday morning and deleting previous posts.

Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to Lalu Yadav in 2022, recently wrote on X, "I have fulfilled my duty and dharma as a daughter and a sister, and I will continue to do so. I have no desire for any position, nor do I have any political ambition. For me, my self-respect is supreme," she wrote, triggering speculation on whether all was well in the RJD.

While the discord is personal, it coincides with a politically sensitive period for the RJD. Seat-sharing negotiations within the INDIA bloc are in their final stages ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The public nature of the family dispute has sparked intense speculation in political circles across the state.

The tension reportedly escalated during Tejashwi Yadav’s ongoing Bihar Adhikar Yatra when Sanjay Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP and trusted aide of Tejashwi, was spotted in the front seat of Tejashwi’s vanity van—a position traditionally reserved for the party leader. Rohini openly criticised this, posting on social media, “The front seat belongs to the leader of the party.”

Other speculations allege that Rohini Acharya was expecting an Assembly election ticket but has been denied that by the party leadership after she unsuccessfully contested from Saran in the Lok Sabha polls last year.

As for Tej Pratap Yadav, an MLA and a former state minister, he has launched his own political party, Janshakti Janta Dal, after he was expelled from the RJD due to a now-deleted Facebook post announcing his romantic relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav.

He had initially claimed that his profile had been hacked but later admitted to posting it himself while speaking to ABP News. Team Tej Pratap has been announcing candidates in view of the upcoming state election.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Tej Pratap Yadav Tej Pratap Sudarshan Chakra Rohini Acharya RJD Bihar Election 2025
