Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Elections Phase 2 LIVE: Voting Begins Across 122 Seats; Several Ex-Ministers In Fray

Bihar Elections Phase 2 LIVE: Voting Begins Across 122 Seats; Several Ex-Ministers In Fray

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: The elections are being closely watched as both alliances strive to secure a mandate in a politically crucial state that often influences national trends.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 08:02 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates Bihar 122 Constituency Poll Percentage BJP JDU Congress Jansuraj Bihar Elections Phase 2 LIVE: Voting Begins Across 122 Seats; Several Ex-Ministers In Fray
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Voting LIVE
Source : ANI

Background

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections begins on Tuesday, 11 November, with 122 constituencies going to the polls. Campaigning concluded on Sunday, with top leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan making their final appeals to voters. Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, 14 November. The elections are being closely watched as both alliances strive to secure a mandate in a politically crucial state that often influences national trends.

Key Points Of Bihar Elections 2025

  • The first phase, held on 6 November, covered 121 assembly segments and recorded a voter turnout of 65 per cent.
  • Several India-Nepal border points have been sealed for 72 hours ahead of the second phase.
  • The NDA, comprising BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV) and allies, seeks a second consecutive term.
  • The Mahagathbandhan, including Congress, RJD, Left parties and VIP, aims to return to power.
  • Jan Suraaj is contesting independently in over 200 constituencies, marking its electoral debut.

Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Infiltrator’ Claims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a direct attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s “vote chori” allegations, claiming the issue arises because “names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voter list”.

“Rahul Gandhi is talking about 'vote chori' because the names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voters' list. He can take out yatra from Bihar to Italy, but we won't allow infiltrators to remain here,” Shah said during a poll rally in Arwal.

Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Allegations Of ‘Vote Theft’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on the BJP-led government, alleging “vote theft” and urging Bihar’s youth to stay vigilant. “Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes,” he said, appealing to Gen Z voters to “protect their future.” Gandhi also criticised the Centre for neglecting Bihar’s industrial potential, asserting, “I want that instead of Made in China, Made in Bihar should be written on mobile phones.”

Bihar 2020 Assembly Results

Looking back at the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the state witnessed a distinct political shift.The BJP strengthened its position, winning 74 seats, while the JD(U) declined sharply to 43, marking Nitish Kumar’s weakest showing in years. Meanwhile, the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats, signalling a generational change in opposition leadership and setting the stage for a highly competitive electoral battle in subsequent polls.

08:02 AM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Appeals People To Vote In Phase 2

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has appealed to people to vote in the  second phase of the assembly polls.

08:02 AM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Appeals People To Vote In Phase 2

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has appealed to people to vote inthe  second phase of the assembly polls.

Load More
Tags :
Bihar Election Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Live Bihar Election 2025 Voting Live Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Voting
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bihar Election 2025: Final Phase Of Voting Begins; 1302 Candidates In Fray From 122 Seats
Bihar Election 2025: Final Phase Of Voting Begins; 1302 Candidates In Fray From 122 Seats
Cities
'Extremely Heartbreaking': Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Oppn React To Delhi Blast
'Extremely Heartbreaking': Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Oppn React To Delhi Blast
States
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Celebrities
Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team
Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget