Bihar Elections Phase 2 LIVE: Voting Begins Across 122 Seats; Several Ex-Ministers In Fray

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections begins on Tuesday, 11 November, with 122 constituencies going to the polls. Campaigning concluded on Sunday, with top leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan making their final appeals to voters. Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, 14 November. The elections are being closely watched as both alliances strive to secure a mandate in a politically crucial state that often influences national trends.

Key Points Of Bihar Elections 2025

The first phase, held on 6 November, covered 121 assembly segments and recorded a voter turnout of 65 per cent.

Several India-Nepal border points have been sealed for 72 hours ahead of the second phase.

The NDA, comprising BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV) and allies, seeks a second consecutive term.

The Mahagathbandhan, including Congress, RJD, Left parties and VIP, aims to return to power.

Jan Suraaj is contesting independently in over 200 constituencies, marking its electoral debut.

Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Infiltrator’ Claims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a direct attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s “vote chori” allegations, claiming the issue arises because “names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voter list”.

“Rahul Gandhi is talking about 'vote chori' because the names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voters' list. He can take out yatra from Bihar to Italy, but we won't allow infiltrators to remain here,” Shah said during a poll rally in Arwal.

Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Allegations Of ‘Vote Theft’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on the BJP-led government, alleging “vote theft” and urging Bihar’s youth to stay vigilant. “Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes,” he said, appealing to Gen Z voters to “protect their future.” Gandhi also criticised the Centre for neglecting Bihar’s industrial potential, asserting, “I want that instead of Made in China, Made in Bihar should be written on mobile phones.”

Bihar 2020 Assembly Results

Looking back at the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the state witnessed a distinct political shift.The BJP strengthened its position, winning 74 seats, while the JD(U) declined sharply to 43, marking Nitish Kumar’s weakest showing in years. Meanwhile, the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats, signalling a generational change in opposition leadership and setting the stage for a highly competitive electoral battle in subsequent polls.