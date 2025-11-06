Bihar Votes Today: No Voter ID? No Problem. These 12 Documents Will Still Get You In

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Bihar Votes Today: No Voter ID? No Problem. These 12 Documents Will Still Get You In

As Bihar votes in Phase 1, the Election Commission says missing voter IDs won’t stop anyone from casting a ballot. Twelve alternative documents can be used if your name is on the roll.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Bihar Election 2025 Voting: As Bihar heads into the first phase of the 2025 Assembly polls on November 6, the Election Commission has once again underlined that the absence of a voter ID card does not stop any eligible citizen from participating in the democratic process. With the second phase scheduled for November 11, officials have detailed a set of authorised documents that can be used at polling stations if an elector’s name is present in the voter list but the voter ID is unavailable.

Why the Election Commission Allows Alternative Documents

Every election cycle sees a significant number of people whose names remain on the electoral roll but who misplace or never receive their Elector Photo Identity Card. To ensure that such voters are not left out, the Election Commission has kept in place a provision for alternative photo identification.

Officials have reiterated that any voter whose name appears on the roll can prove their identity using one approved document from a notified list of twelve. The objective is simple: to prevent any eligible citizen from losing the right to vote solely because the physical EPIC card is missing. The Commission has already instructed state Chief Electoral Officers to continue speeding up the distribution of EPIC cards, but until coverage is absolute, alternatives will remain valid.

Rule-Based Authorisation for Optional ID Proofs

The Commission has noted that it is empowered under the Representation of the People Act 1951 and the Registration of Electors Rules 1960 to approve optional documents for identification at polling stations. This mechanism will apply not only to the Bihar Assembly elections but also to the upcoming bypolls on eight Assembly constituencies.

Officials believe that a clear and standardised list of acceptable documents helps control impersonation attempts and reduces confusion among both voters and polling personnel.

The 12 Documents You Can Carry to the Polling Booth

Voters who do not have their voter ID card can carry any one of the following identity proofs:

  • Aadhaar card
  • MGNREGA job card
  • Passbook with photograph issued by a bank or post office
  • Health insurance smart card issued under the Labour Ministry or Ayushman Bharat
  • Driving licence
  • PAN card
  • Smart card issued under the National Population Register
  • Indian passport
  • Pension document with photograph
  • Service ID card issued by central or state governments, PSUs or public limited companies
  • Official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs or MLCs
  • Unique Disability ID card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

With the first phase underway, officials encourage voters to check their names in the electoral roll and carry any of these documents to ensure a smooth polling experience.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
