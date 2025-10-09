Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election: Mahagathbandhan To Announce Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face; Check RJD–Congress+ Seat-Sharing Details

Bihar Election: Mahagathbandhan is poised to announce Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate. Seat-sharing talks are nearing completion, with RJD likely contesting 135-140 seats.

By : Deepak Rawat | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar is expected to formally announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections soon, with sources indicating that all constituent parties have agreed on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s name. According to sources, the alliance will contest the elections with a declared CM face, and discussions among the partners are now focused on finalising the seat-sharing formula.

Consensus emerges on Tejashwi’s leadership

Efforts are underway within the Mahagathbandhan to iron out remaining differences among the allies before the formal announcement. A key meeting was held on Thursday to discuss seat allocation and strategy.

RJD’s national principal general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, speaking on Thursday, said that the coalition should collectively and officially declare Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate. “The alliance partners should come together and formally announce Tejashwi Yadav as the CM candidate,” he said. Siddiqui added that the final decisions regarding seat-sharing and candidate selection would be taken within the next “one or two days.”

Mahagathbandhan Seat distribution talks near conclusion

As per sources, RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, is likely to contest around 135 to 140 seats. The party has reportedly offered the Congress between 50 and 52 seats — fewer than the 70 seats the Congress had demanded. In the 2020 Assembly polls, Congress had contested 70 seats but managed to win only 19.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, another key component of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, is reportedly being offered 20 to 25 seats. However, sources said the left party is dissatisfied with the allocation, as it had won 12 out of the 19 seats it contested five years ago and is now seeking 40 seats.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has demanded at least 40 seats and is said to be insisting on the post of Deputy Chief Minister if the alliance comes to power.

With the Grand Alliance moving swiftly towards finalising its electoral blueprint, a formal declaration of both the CM face and the seat-sharing arrangement is expected in the coming days.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
Advertisement

Advertisement
