Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'NDA's Seat Sharing Announcement To Be Made In…’: Bihar BJP As Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals His Demand

'NDA's Seat Sharing Announcement To Be Made In…’: Bihar BJP As Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals His Demand

Rifts emerged within the NDA, particularly between BJP and LJP, over seat allocation. Elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, discussions over seat sharing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are intensifying, with alliance leaders signalling that final decisions are imminent. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, head of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), addressed the issue, saying that the arrangements will soon be finalised.

“People are making claims regarding seat sharing. Meetings are expected soon to finalise arrangements. Following these meetings, the decisions made will be presented to the central government, which will then make the final decision. Our party requires 6 per cent of the votes or 8 seats to gain recognition in the Vidhan Sabha, so we have appealed for at least 15 seats," Manjhi said while speaking to reporters. 

"The people of LJP are also demanding 35-40 seats. Discussions are ongoing in this regard. But everyone should agree on one thing: our NDA is doing very well in Bihar under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal also said that the party is finalising its candidate panel for constituencies where victories are uncertain.

“We have completed the task of preparing the panel for the selection of candidates for those seats where we could not register a win. The announcement regarding the seat sharing of the alliance partners will be made in 1-2 days. After that, we will submit our list to the Central Election Committee, from where the candidates will be officially announced,” Jaiswal added.

There has been a growing uneasiness among the NDA in Bihar over seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming assembly polls. Apart from Manjhi, rift has also appeared between the BJP and Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ramwilas). Chirag's party had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, but is now asking for at least 25 more. Senior party leaders think that the party should get at least 45 seats, a party leader said on condition of anonymity, according to PTI. 

The elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11 while the votes will be counted on November 16. 

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Seat Sharing NDA Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Doors Open For Chirag, Kushwaha, Manjhi’: Congress Hints At Talks With NDA Allies In Bihar — ABP Exclusive
‘Doors Open For Chirag, Kushwaha, Manjhi’: Congress Hints At Talks With NDA Allies In Bihar — ABP Exclusive
Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget