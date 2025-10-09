Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, discussions over seat sharing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are intensifying, with alliance leaders signalling that final decisions are imminent. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, head of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), addressed the issue, saying that the arrangements will soon be finalised.

“People are making claims regarding seat sharing. Meetings are expected soon to finalise arrangements. Following these meetings, the decisions made will be presented to the central government, which will then make the final decision. Our party requires 6 per cent of the votes or 8 seats to gain recognition in the Vidhan Sabha, so we have appealed for at least 15 seats," Manjhi said while speaking to reporters.

"The people of LJP are also demanding 35-40 seats. Discussions are ongoing in this regard. But everyone should agree on one thing: our NDA is doing very well in Bihar under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal also said that the party is finalising its candidate panel for constituencies where victories are uncertain.

“We have completed the task of preparing the panel for the selection of candidates for those seats where we could not register a win. The announcement regarding the seat sharing of the alliance partners will be made in 1-2 days. After that, we will submit our list to the Central Election Committee, from where the candidates will be officially announced,” Jaiswal added.

There has been a growing uneasiness among the NDA in Bihar over seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming assembly polls. Apart from Manjhi, rift has also appeared between the BJP and Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ramwilas). Chirag's party had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, but is now asking for at least 25 more. Senior party leaders think that the party should get at least 45 seats, a party leader said on condition of anonymity, according to PTI.

The elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11 while the votes will be counted on November 16.