Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election: Jitan Ram Manjhi-Led HAM(S) Announces 6 Candidates, Declares Challenger For State Congress Chief

Bihar Election: Jitan Ram Manjhi-Led HAM(S) Announces 6 Candidates, Declares Challenger For State Congress Chief

Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) announced six Bihar election candidates, including four sitting MLAs. Despite seat-sharing disappointments within the NDA, HAM(S) will proceed with six seats.

By : ANI | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) on Tuesday announced the list of six candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, among whom four are sitting MLAs.

According to the list announced, sitting MLA Deepa Kumari will contest the elections from the Imamganj seat, while sitting MLA Anil Kumar will contest from the Tikari seat. Sitting MLA Jyoti Devi will contest from Barachatti, and sitting MLA Prafull Kumar Manjhi will contest from the Sikandara seat.

The HAM(S) has fielded Romit Kumar from Atri Assembly constituency while Lalan Ram has been declared party's candidate from Kutumba Assembly constituency. Currently, the Kutumba seat is being held by Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram.

HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi announced the list in a post on X and captioned it, "May you be victorious (Vijayi Bhava)."

Manjhi had earlier expressed his disappointment with the seat-sharing within the NDA saying that his party had demanded 15 seats but were given six seats only, however, he stated that he will not oppose the alliance's decision.

He said, "We demanded 15 seats but we were given only six seats. We are upset, but we will not oppose the NDA's decision. We will move forward with whatever we have got, and we thank PM Modi for this."

The ruling NDA had declared seat distribution among its constituents on Sunday. BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 29 seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats each.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patna in the presence of Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal. Thakur is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Alinagar in Darbhanga, according to the sources.

Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj Party. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election NDA HAM Jitan Ram Manjhi NDA गठबंधन Bihar Election 2025 Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular)
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai On Op Sindoor
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai
Cities
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Cities
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
Cities
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget