Patna (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) on Tuesday announced the list of six candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, among whom four are sitting MLAs.

According to the list announced, sitting MLA Deepa Kumari will contest the elections from the Imamganj seat, while sitting MLA Anil Kumar will contest from the Tikari seat. Sitting MLA Jyoti Devi will contest from Barachatti, and sitting MLA Prafull Kumar Manjhi will contest from the Sikandara seat.

The HAM(S) has fielded Romit Kumar from Atri Assembly constituency while Lalan Ram has been declared party's candidate from Kutumba Assembly constituency. Currently, the Kutumba seat is being held by Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram.

HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi announced the list in a post on X and captioned it, "May you be victorious (Vijayi Bhava)."

Manjhi had earlier expressed his disappointment with the seat-sharing within the NDA saying that his party had demanded 15 seats but were given six seats only, however, he stated that he will not oppose the alliance's decision.

He said, "We demanded 15 seats but we were given only six seats. We are upset, but we will not oppose the NDA's decision. We will move forward with whatever we have got, and we thank PM Modi for this."

The ruling NDA had declared seat distribution among its constituents on Sunday. BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 29 seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats each.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patna in the presence of Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal. Thakur is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Alinagar in Darbhanga, according to the sources.

Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj Party. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)